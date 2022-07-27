Alex Mastromanno Included On Ray Guy Award Watch List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State redshirt sophomore Alex Mastromanno has been named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List, it was announced Wednesday.

Mastromanno was a fourth-team All-ACC selection and FSU’s special teams MVP in 2021 after he averaged 42.7 yards per punt with a long of 65 yards serving as FSU’s primary punter for all 12 games last season. He boomed eight punts of at least 50 yards, forced a fair catch on 54.1 percent of his punts and landed 18 punts inside the 20-yard line with no touchbacks. The Melbourne, Australia, native was the only punter among the ACC’s top 10 in punting in 2021 without a touchback. In Florida State’s 26-23 win at Boston College, he had four punts downed inside the 11-yard line. He forced a career-best six fair catches in FSU’s 35-25 victory at North Carolina.

Mastromanno has appeared in 20 games for the Seminoles and is averaging 43.0 yards per punt with 25 inside the 20-yard line and 12 of at least 50 yards. He enters 2022 with a streak of 93 consecutive punts without a touchback, dating all the way back to his first collegiate game in the 2020 season opener.

The Ray Guy Award was created in 2000 and named after the College and Pro Football Hall of Famer. The winner is selected based on punting statistics, team leadership, self-discipline and a positive impact on the team’s success. The Ray Guy Award committee will announce 10 semifinalists Nov. 8 with three finalists announced Nov. 18 before the 2022 winner is revealed at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 8.

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

