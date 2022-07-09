Betting odds list Florida State among top options to wind up in the SEC

The chatter across college football over the past two weeks has revolved around conference realignment. For schools that aren't in the expanding SEC or Big Ten, there is a real worry of falling behind due to an increasing revenue gap between those two conferences and the rest of the country. There have been talks of partnerships and other ways to combat the shifting tides but in the end, it'll be futile when programs in the SEC and Big Ten are raking in around $100 million annually.

Earlier this week, NoleGameday reported that Florida State had entertained conversations with both conferences since last summer. One reason the SEC has a growing interest in the Seminoles is to keep the Big Ten out of the southeastern television markets.

Florida State is listed by Bovada Sportsbook as one of the programs with the top odds of accepting an invitation to the SEC. Interestingly enough, the Seminoles aren't among the list of contenders that Bovada compiled to accept an invitation from the Big Ten.

Clemson comes in at first with +200 odds with the Seminoles not too far behind at +250. Miami sneaks in at +260 while Louisville (+600), Baylor (+600), Oklahoma State (+700), and Cincinnati (+900) are listed farther down the board. It's interesting that there's such a large gap in the odds after the Tigers, Seminoles, and Hurricanes.

Even with interest from the SEC and Big Ten, Florida State will still have to pay a conference buyout and find a way to legally circumvent the Grant of Rights agreement. If not, the Seminoles risk paying hundreds of millions of dollars while forfeiting their media rights until 2036 to get into a new conference.

There are multiple ways to navigate but Florida State needs to continue to explore exit strategies. The numbers being tossed around mean the Seminoles won't have the funding to compete with programs in the SEC or Big Ten.

