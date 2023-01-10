Betting Site lists Florida State among top odds to win 2024 National Championship

The college football season is complete and the focus is turning to 2023.

Though the offseason is just getting started, expectations are beginning to rise in Tallahassee. Head coach Mike Norvell delivered ten wins last year - more than the entirety of his first two years at Florida State. The Seminoles defeated Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl and finished with double-digit victories for the first time since 2016.

As of now, Florida State is set to return 42 of the 54 players that appeared on its final depth chart of the season. That number includes stars such as quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson, wide receiver Johnny Wilson, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, and defensive end Jared Verse. The Seminoles also hold the No. 2 transfer portal class in the country according to 247Sports.

The amount of experience, talent, and depth returning to the program means Florida State is going to have a chance to go back to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2014.

Though the season won't kick off until September, Florida State is already gaining hype as a championship contender. According to BetOnline.ag, the Seminoles are tied with Notre Dame for the sixth-best odds (+1800) to win the National Title in 2024.

The only programs ahead of FSU are Georgia (+225), Alabama (+500), Ohio State (+750), USC (+1200), and LSU (+1400). Other notable teams on the list include Clemson (+2200), LSU (+2500), Miami (+7500), Florida (+10000), and Colorado (+25000).

That means the betting site is currently giving the Seminoles the best chances in the ACC to win the championship. That includes a sizable difference over Clemson, who Florida State will face on the road in 2023.

Coincidentally, the Seminoles will begin their campaign against LSU in Orlando at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, September 3. Florida State defeated the Tigers 24-23 in an instant-classic in New Orleans last year.

