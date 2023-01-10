BREAKING: Florida State secures another transfer out of the SEC

2023 is off to a strong start for Florida State as the team enters the beginning of the offseason.

Last week, the Seminoles learned that star defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and standout defensive end Jared Verse would be returning to Tallahassee and earned a commitment from highly-touted transfer Fentrell 'Deuce' Cypress II.

READ MORE: Former Florida State RB takes first Official Visit since entering NCAA Transfer Portal

The good tidings continued to roll in on Tuesday as Florida State secured another transfer out of the SEC. According to his social media, former South Carolina defensive end Gilber Edmond has announced his commitment to the 'Noles.

The Florida native arrived for an Official Visit to FSU that began on Wednesday morning and concluded on Thursday. Edmond and his family were welcomed to campus by head coach Mike Norvell with the Warchant blaring in the Moore Athletic Center.

"They said that I could come in and be an impact player and that's what they need," Edmond said. "They need another impact defensive end out of the transfer portal."

With veteran Leonard Warner moving on, there's a spot in the rotation for Edmond (6-foot-5, 250-pounds) to fill out of the gate. That potentially creates a top four of Verse, Derrick McLendon, Patrick Payton, and Edmond. He played 654 snaps in 2022, gaining valuable experience in one of the top conferences in the country. Edmond finished the season with 39 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and two sacks while appearing in 12 games, with 10 starts. In total, he appeared in 21 games, recording 44 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks with the Gamecocks.

The Seminoles have already landed one player from South Carolina since the winter transfer portal window opened in the aforementioned Jaheim Bell. Over the past couple of years, players like safety Jammie Robinson, defensive end Keir Thomas, and offensive tackle Jazston Turnetine transferred in from South Carolina. A productive pipeline for Florida State.

Edmond is expected to have three years of eligibility remaining in Tallahassee. He's the third transfer that the Seminoles have landed on the defensive front, joining former Miami defensive tackle Darrell Jackson and former Western Michigan defensive lineman Braden Fiske.

"They showed me their history with transfer portal ends and how they develop them," Edmond said. "That definitely played a big impact, it's going to play a big impact into my decision as well. That's just more fuel to the fire, being able to see that and the success that they've had."

He's the ninth transfer to commit to Florida State during the recruiting cycle. The Seminoles have also landed former Miami defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, former South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell, former Shorter tight end Kyle Morlock, former Colorado offensive lineman Casey Roddick, former UTEP offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers, former Auburn offensive lineman Keiondre Jones, former Western Michigan defensive lineman Braden Fiske, and former Virginia cornerback Fentrell 'Deuce' Cypress II.

Florida State holds the No. 1 NCAA Transfer Portal class in the country according to 247Sports.

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments



Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook