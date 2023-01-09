Skip to main content

Dallas Cowboys bring in former Florida State star to bolster secondary

The NFL playoffs begin next weekend.

The NFL Playoffs are set to kick off next weekend in the Wild Card round with the matchups basically set across the league.

One of the more surprising games will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) hosting the Dallas Cowboys (12-5). Since the Buccaneers won their division, they get the benefit of a home game despite having a worse record.

READ MORE: Former Florida State RB takes first Official Visit since entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Regardless, the Cowboys have the pieces for a run if they can display consistency over the next couple of weeks. Ahead of the postseason, the team is adding additional talent to the roster to preparae for a tough road.

On Saturday, Dallas signed former Florida State star Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad. Rhodes was recently released by the Buffalo Bills last week. During his time with the Bills, he appeared in two games, with one start, and recorded four total tackles.

The Cowboys are in need of depth in the secondary after losing starting cornerback Anthony Brown in December and nickel cornerback Jourdan Lewis in October. Last month, the team claimed Trayvon Mullen from waivers and signed Mackensie Alexander from the practice squad. Bringing in Rhodes is another move that signifies that Dallas is trying to bolster its secondary with another depth piece.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

At the least, signing Rhodes provides veteran leadership from a player who has started in well over 100 games in his career. 

During his ten years in the league, Rhodes has suited up for the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, and Buffalo Bills. He's appeared in 135 games, with 127 starts, totaling 458 tackles, 16 yackles for loss, 92 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and 13 interceptions, including two that were returned for touchdowns.

Prior to his professional career, Rhodes appeared in 43 games, with 38 starts, during his time at Florida State. He recorded 140 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, 26 pass breakups, and eight interceptions. Rhodes developed into an ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, First-Team All-ACC selection, and semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 9.28.07 PM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Veteran safety releases message as he moves on from Florida State to prepare for 2023 NFL Draft

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_17226336
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Dallas Cowboys bring in former Florida State star to bolster secondary

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 5.06.14 PM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Former Florida State defensive end transitioning to FCS to continue college career

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2023-01-07 at 2.11.09 PM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Florida State's players and coaches react to Jared Verse's decision to return in 2023

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19724231
Florida State Seminoles College Football

FSU ranked in top-5 of Action Network's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2023

By Charleston Bowles
USATSI_19158348 (2)
Florida State Seminoles College Football

BREAKING: FSU Star Defensive End Announces Return for 2023 Campaign

By Dillon Riera
USATSI_19704861
Florida State Seminoles College Basketball

Game Preview: Florida State vs Georgia Tech

By Austin Veazey
Screen Shot 2023-01-06 at 9.23.09 PM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Former Florida State staffer hired as Director of Player Personnel at USF

By Dustin Lewis