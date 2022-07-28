Skip to main content

Dillan Gibbons Named To Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

The veteran offensive lineman is a leader for the Seminoles on and off the field.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State redshirt senior offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons has been selected for the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, it was announced Thursday.

Gibbons, who was named to the Uplifting Athletes Rare Disease Champion Team last season and is also a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team this preseason, has established a non-profit foundation to raise funds for those in need. His foundation partners with collegiate ambassadors across college football and connects with charitable causes they are passionate about, including helping those with special medical needs, shopping with children in the community and repairing damage caused by natural disasters.

Gibbons started 11 games at left guard and was an honorable mention all-conference selection in 2021 as he helped block for an offense that converted 32 consecutive red zone trips into points to end the season. Florida State ranked first in the ACC and sixth nationally with a red zone touchdown percentage of 73.8 and third in the conference and 15th in the country with a 90.5 red zone scoring percentage. He was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week following FSU’s 35-25 win at North Carolina when the Seminoles rushed for 238 yards and did not allow a sack or have a turnover.

The Wuerffel Trophy, named after the 1996 Heisman Trophy winner, was established in 2005 to honor the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. Semifinalists will be announced Nov. 1, and finalists are set to be revealed Nov. 22. The formal announcement of the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy winner will be Dec. 8.

