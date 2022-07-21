Dillan Gibbons Nominated For Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State redshirt senior offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons has been nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

Gibbons, who was named to the Uplifting Athletes Rare Disease Champion Team last season, has established a non-profit foundation to raise funds for those in need. His foundation partners with collegiate ambassadors across college football and connects with charitable causes they are passionate about, including those with special medical needs, shopping with children in the community and repairing damage caused by natural disasters.

Gibbons started 11 games at left guard and was an honorable mention all-conference selection in 2021 as he helped block for an offense that converted 32 consecutive red zone trips into points to end the season. Florida State ranked first in the ACC and sixth nationally with a red zone touchdown percentage of 73.8 and third in the conference and 15th in the country with a 90.5 red zone scoring percentage. He was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week following FSU’s 35-25 win at North Carolina when the Seminoles rushed for 238 yards and did not allow a sack or have a turnover.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 to recognize extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. Seven different Seminoles have been named to the team, including tight end Camren McDonald last season. FSU’s current director of football relations Corey Fuller was selected for the team in 1994, followed by Wayne Messum in 1995, Sam Cowart in 1996, Christian Ponder in 2010, Alec Eberle in 2016 and Mavin Saunders in 2017.

