Dino Babers credits Mike Norvell, FSU defense before matchup

No. 23 Florida State (6-3) wraps up its road schedule with a date at the JMA Wireless Dome against Syracuse (6-3) on Nov. 12.

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers and the Orange began their season 6-0, but have lost three straight games.

Babers started his press conference by praising Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, who has the Seminoles bowl eligible for the first time since 2019.

"Coach Mike Norvell does a really nice job with those guys," Babers said. "They're really on fire, they're having a good year."

Babers specifically credited FSU's performance in the last two weeks. Since their bye week, the Seminoles have outscored their opponents 86-19.

"Obviously, the win against Miami is impressive, holding those guys to not scoring a touchdown," Babers said. "Even more impressive, maybe, is the 41-16 win over a Georgia Tech team that's really gotten a lot better as the season has gone along."

The progression of redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis is obvious to Babers. Travis has thrown for 19 touchdowns (17 passing, two rushing) and expanded his game as a passer.

"Jordan Travis is different," Babers said. "We thought he was one-way last year, now he is multiple and that offense is clicking. They are absolutely on fire, they've done some amazing things in the year."

Florida State's defense held Miami to 4-of-13 on third downs and limited the Hurricanes to less than four yards per pass and rush.

"They've got defensive linemen and defensive ends, it's an exceptional defense," Babers said. "When you take Miami's athletes and hold him to where they don't get a touchdown, it's telling you what we're dealing with right here."

