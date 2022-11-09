Skip to main content

Dino Babers credits Mike Norvell, FSU defense before matchup

The Syracuse head coach offered praise to Norvell, Jordan Travis, and the Seminoles' defense.

No. 23 Florida State (6-3) wraps up its road schedule with a date at the JMA Wireless Dome against Syracuse (6-3) on Nov. 12.

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers and the Orange began their season 6-0, but have lost three straight games.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell comments on emotional discussion with Deuce Spann

Babers started his press conference by praising Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, who has the Seminoles bowl eligible for the first time since 2019.  

"Coach Mike Norvell does a really nice job with those guys," Babers said. "They're really on fire, they're having a good year."

Babers specifically credited FSU's performance in the last two weeks. Since their bye week, the Seminoles have outscored their opponents 86-19.

"Obviously, the win against Miami is impressive, holding those guys to not scoring a touchdown," Babers said. "Even more impressive, maybe, is the 41-16 win over a Georgia Tech team that's really gotten a lot better as the season has gone along."

Scroll to Continue

No image description

The progression of redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis is obvious to Babers. Travis has thrown for 19 touchdowns (17 passing, two rushing) and expanded his game as a passer.

"Jordan Travis is different," Babers said. "We thought he was one-way last year, now he is multiple and that offense is clicking. They are absolutely on fire, they've done some amazing things in the year."

Florida State's defense held Miami to 4-of-13 on third downs and limited the Hurricanes to less than four yards per pass and rush.

"They've got defensive linemen and defensive ends, it's an exceptional defense," Babers said. "When you take Miami's athletes and hold him to where they don't get a touchdown, it's telling you what we're dealing with right here."

For Babers' full press conference, click here.

READ MORE: Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_19278671
Football

Dino Babers credits Mike Norvell, FSU defense before matchup

By Charleston Bowles
USATSI_19156814
Football

Florida State running back named Burlsworth Trophy Semifinalist

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19324378
Football

Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State at Syracuse

By John Jenkins
USATSI_19375623
Pro Noles

'Noles In The Pros, Week Nine: Johnson and Cook fill the Stat Sheet

By Maddox Nebel
USATSI_19370661
Football

Five Plays That Changed the Game as Florida State Embarrasses the University of Miami

By Dillon Riera
USATSI_19369465
Football

Florida State appears in College Football Playoff rankings for first time since 2016

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 1.20.23 PM
Football

Florida State at Syracuse: Tuesday Practice Observations

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19371702
Football

Around the ACC: Week 11

By Charleston Bowles