Skip to main content

ESPN projects Florida State to return to the Sun Bowl in 2022

A return to where it all started?

A new season means new hope for every program around the country. Everyone has a goal they want to accomplish in 2022, whether it's winning the National Championship, finishing the year ranked, or simply qualifiying for the postseason.

READ MORE: FSU President says Seminoles will be "very aggressive" in conference realignment

Florida State has failed to become bowl eligible in three of the last four years. Since head coach Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee, the Seminoles have compiled an 8-13 record. In 2021, the team came just short of qualifying for a bowl after falling in the regular-season finale to Florida.

Winning a minimum of six games and going bowling would be a positive sign that Norvell is moving things in the right direction.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach released their preseason bowl projections on Monday. Interestingly enough, the Seminoles were among the programs projected to make the postseason in 2022.

Both reporters have Florida State returning to familiar territory in El Paso to compete in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against a PAC-12 team. Bonagura has the Seminoles matching up with California while Schlabach predicts them to play Oregon State.

How fitting would it be for Florida State to return to the Sun Bowl after accepting an invitation to the game in 2019? It would be a chance at redemption considering the Seminoles fell to Arizona State 20-14 the last time they qualified for the postseason.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Multiple players on the roster, including quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive tackle Robert Cooper, wide receiver Ontaria Wilson, tight end Camren McDonald, offensive lineman Darius Washington, linebacker Amari Gainer, and defensive back Akeem Dent, were members of the team when Florida State came up short against the Sun Devils. Norvell didn't coach in the game but he did attend the contest in the aftermath of being hired by the Seminoles.

Oregon State finished 7-6 in 2021 and qualified for the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. The Beavers lost to Utah State 24-13 but still came away with their first .500+ season since 2013. Like Florida State, California fell short of qualifying for the postseason last year. The Golden Bears won four of their final six games to conclude the season.

The 2022 Sun Bowl is scheduled for Wednesday, December 30. The game will kick off at 2 p.m. eastern time and be broadcast on CBS.

READ MORE: Brian Kelly makes cryptic comments about LSU star's availability against Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_18052925 (2)
Football

ESPN projects Florida State to return to the Sun Bowl in 2022

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2022-08-23 at 10.33.13 PM
Pro Noles

'Noles in the Pros: Preseason Week 2

By Maddox Nebel
USATSI_17010787
Football

How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Duquesne Dukes

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_18801167
Pro Noles

Atlanta Falcons cut former Florida State wide receiver

By Dustin Lewis
44D00F28-F3A2-4E4F-AA2D-F6F71AF29CBC
Football

Florida State vs. Duquesne: Tuesday Practice Observations

By Logan Robinson
USATSI_16691351
Football

Duquesne head coach, players speak prior to Florida State matchup

By Charleston Bowles
USATSI_16881205
Football

Monday Mailbag: back in action, Duquesne, and record prediction

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_18067107 (2)
Football

Seminoles projected to return to postseason in 2022

By Maddox Nebel