ESPN projects Florida State to return to the Sun Bowl in 2022

A new season means new hope for every program around the country. Everyone has a goal they want to accomplish in 2022, whether it's winning the National Championship, finishing the year ranked, or simply qualifiying for the postseason.

Florida State has failed to become bowl eligible in three of the last four years. Since head coach Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee, the Seminoles have compiled an 8-13 record. In 2021, the team came just short of qualifying for a bowl after falling in the regular-season finale to Florida.

Winning a minimum of six games and going bowling would be a positive sign that Norvell is moving things in the right direction.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach released their preseason bowl projections on Monday. Interestingly enough, the Seminoles were among the programs projected to make the postseason in 2022.

Both reporters have Florida State returning to familiar territory in El Paso to compete in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against a PAC-12 team. Bonagura has the Seminoles matching up with California while Schlabach predicts them to play Oregon State.

How fitting would it be for Florida State to return to the Sun Bowl after accepting an invitation to the game in 2019? It would be a chance at redemption considering the Seminoles fell to Arizona State 20-14 the last time they qualified for the postseason.

Multiple players on the roster, including quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive tackle Robert Cooper, wide receiver Ontaria Wilson, tight end Camren McDonald, offensive lineman Darius Washington, linebacker Amari Gainer, and defensive back Akeem Dent, were members of the team when Florida State came up short against the Sun Devils. Norvell didn't coach in the game but he did attend the contest in the aftermath of being hired by the Seminoles.

Oregon State finished 7-6 in 2021 and qualified for the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. The Beavers lost to Utah State 24-13 but still came away with their first .500+ season since 2013. Like Florida State, California fell short of qualifying for the postseason last year. The Golden Bears won four of their final six games to conclude the season.

The 2022 Sun Bowl is scheduled for Wednesday, December 30. The game will kick off at 2 p.m. eastern time and be broadcast on CBS.

