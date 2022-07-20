FanJolt partners with Rising Spear to provide FSU athletes platform to monetize NIL

New York, NY (JULY 12, 2022) – FanJolt and Rising Spear, an organization committed to provide Name, Image and Likeness opportunities for Florida State athletes have announced a new partnership providing a platform students can use to monetize their NIL. The partnership provides a white-labeled version of FanJolt branded specifically with Rising Spear colors and logos, available exclusively for FSU athletes. This version will be available for back-to-school in August. In the meantime, FanJolt has signed Florida State Freshman Running Back, Rodney Hill, and will be announcing more student athletes in the near future.

FanJolt, a new experiential platform that launched in 2022, creates memorable interactions between fans and a curated list of premier talent to support their favorite causes. This new partnership will create opportunities on the platform and through the FanJolt app for FSU athletes to connect directly with fans through live broadcasts, personalized messages, recorded videos and more for a fee to earn revenue from their NIL. The white-labeled version for colleges and universities will also have several new features that will be announced soon.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Rising Spear to support their mission to provide the organization and infrastructure needed to support all FSU athletes if they desire to monetize their NIL,” says Trevor Short, founder and CEO of FanJolt.

“Rising Spear is ecstatic to partner with FanJolt, the number one fan engagement app in the marketplace,” says Matthew Quigley, CEO of Rising Spear. “Since day one our main goal at Rising Spear has been to help our student athletes build their personal brands that will carry them well beyond their playing careers. Partnering with FanJolt and their wide menu of experiences will allow our student athletes to have one-on-one connections with our fans and alumni worldwide and build their brands for the future.”

Portions of the proceeds for Fanjolt events go to the charity of each athlete’s choice.

Organizations supported by FanJolt include Rafa Nadal Foundation, Aaron Judge’s #AllRise Foundation, Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, Tua Tagovailoa’s Tua Foundation and Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation, with more to be identified by participating talent.

ABOUT FANJOLT

FanJolt is the ultimate destination for live access and to create memorable moments between fans and their favorite celebrities in sports, music, entertainment, and pop culture while supporting important causes. The new FanJolt app creates the most direct encounters with celebrities at every price point, including live broadcasts, social media follows, and recorded videos, with one-on-one video chat requests coming soon. Deriving its name from one of its unique features, FanJolt offers broadcast participants the special opportunity to be “Jolted” on screen for a one-on-one conversation with their favorite celebrity. FanJolt also allows talent and fans to engage to serve the greater good, with a portion of the proceeds from identified experiences going to philanthropic causes through the FanJolt Foundation, a fiscally sponsored project of the Player Philanthropy Fund, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization.

ABOUT RISING SPEAR:

Rising Spear is a third-party entity not affiliated with Florida State University. The organization provides a platform to create and develop NIL opportunities for FSU student-athletes in cooperation with businesses and sponsors. Rising Spear consists of two options. Garnet Spirit, is the Collective which is a not-for-profit platform creating opportunities to engage FSU student-athletes through appearance fees to help meet the needs of local communities through clinics, fundraising, community service projects and events supporting underserved communities. And Gold Standard, representing for profit opportunities supported by local and national businesses. Both options follow NIL guidelines and are totally compliant.

