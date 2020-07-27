Five 'Noles Named Preseason All-ACC Selections

The hype surrounding the 2020 Florida State football team continues to build as Phil Steele's Preseason All-ACC selections were announced, and five Seminoles made the cut.

Wide receiver Tamorrion Terry and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson were named first-team selections, defensive backs Asante Samuel Jr. and Hamsah Nasirildeen to the second-team, and running back Jashaun Corbin made the fourth-team.

Wilson is a consensus All-American, having been recognized as an All-American by Steele, the Walter Camp Football Foundation, and Sporting News. Wilson also finds himself alongside Nasirildeen on the Nagurski Award watch list and the Bednarik watch list, in addition to being on the Outland Trophy watch list.

Terry finds himself on the Biletnikoff Award watch list, and hopes to become the first 'Nole to win the award which was named after former FSU great Fred Biletnikoff.

There has certainly been no shortage of honors this preseason for Terry and Wilson, as both players were also named to SI's Preseason All-ACC team. The dynamic duo can also be found on the watch list for the prestigious Maxwell Award, which is given to the best player in college football.

In addition to being on the Nagurski and Bednarik watch lists with Wilson, Nasirildeen is among defensive backs on the watch list the Thorpe Award, an honor many feel Samuel Jr. was unjustly denied.

Corbin is certainly the most polarizing inclusion on this list, as he's yet to play down for the 'Noles. After transferring into Tallahassee from Texas A & M, he's expected to help fill the void left by Cam Akers' departure, alongside fellow running back Khalan Laborn.

One thing is for certain, with this many honors being bestowed upon the Seminoles, expectations are fairly high for first year head coach Mike Norvell.