Five Plays That Defined the 2022 Season for FSU Football

Entering the third year of Mike Norvell’s tenure, the Florida State football program was reaching an inflection point. Two less-than-stellar seasons, key recruiting losses, changes at the highest levels of the athletic department, and a rapidly changing college football landscape were all indications that the football program would need to find success, and soon. Otherwise, the once perennial powerhouse would find itself facing yet another setback in its climb back to national relevance.

As the 2022 campaign drew near, those around the program (i.e. the fanbase) displayed a cautious optimism for what the season would hold. Significant questions remained: How had Jordan Travis developed as a quarterback? How good was Jared Verse? Would the defense be able to replace the losses of Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas? Would the lost commitment of Travis Hunter plague the team? Is Mike Norvell the man for the job? For months, the questions burned and the uncertainties abounded. People simply wanted to formulate a grounded, realistic expectation for what exactly this team was capable of. The only problem was that no one knew exactly what that expectation should’ve been. Back and forth went the constant ebb and flow of debate by fans, podcasts, and media outlets as fervor for the upcoming season intensified until, finally, the only thing left to do was play football.

Regardless of what opinion you held about the coaching staff. Regardless of what “inside information” you were privy to. Regardless of how closely you followed the off-season. No one, except for maybe those on the team itself, were expecting the kind of season the Seminoles put forth in 2022. Mike Norvell’s squad took an immense leap forward, finishing the season 10-3 (the first 10-win season since 2016) with victories against LSU, Miami, University of Florida, and Oklahoma, a bowl game victory, and a final AP ranking within the Top-15. Quarterback Jordan Travis silenced some of his doubters and has since become a 2023 Heisman favorite, defensive lineman Jared Verse far exceeded expectations and propelled his way up NFL draft boards, and Florida State football now finds itself back in the conversation for title contention in 2023.

READ MORE: Four-star in-state speedster commits to Florida State over host of SEC offers

As is the case with any inflection point, there stands a fair chance that the path could change unfavorably. While the ‘Noles may have finished with an impressive record of 10-3, the wins themselves did not all come so easy. If not for a few key moments, the Seminoles may not have found themselves with so many victories. Nonetheless, the reality of the matter is that Florida State continuously amazed and excited with explosive and exhilarating plays (even statistically ranking among the best in the nation when it comes to explosive playmaking) often in the most clutch of moments.

Let’s take a look at some of those key plays that helped the Seminoles turn the corner in 2022. Then, we’ll continue to talk about our expectations for next year (both wild and realistic) as we anxiously await the 2023 college football season.

1. Florida State blocks LSU's game-tying PAT to hold on for the win in New Orleans

After a “Week 0” victory over Duquesne, the Seminoles traveled down to New Orleans to face off in a highly anticipated matchup against the LSU Tigers on Labor Day weekend. Florida State was eager to showcase their improvements against a quality opponent, such as LSU, but they would have to do so on the road in a hostile environment. At least, that’s what they thought. Fans from both sides packed the Caesars Superdome on that Sunday in September. To the surprise of many, the Superdome was split down the middle. Half of the stadium was filled with LSU faithful, eager to watch newly appointed head coach Brian Kelly officially begin his tenure. The other half was filled with Florida State loyalists, who made the trek to Louisiana in hopes of witnessing an improved Seminole squad.

Storylines littered both sidelines: Would Brian Kelly bring improvement to LSU? Exactly how good was LSU’s new transfer quarterback, Jayden Daniels? How talented is this FSU team? Was the performance against Duquesne an appropriate gauge of this team’s capabilities? Can Jordan Travis remain consistent? Does Mike Norvell have this team on the right track? As kickoff neared, the air was filled with anxious anticipation by all in attendance as the pageantry and fanfare came to a climax. The beginning of another college football season was mere moments away. Unbeknownst to all at the time, the Florida State Seminoles and the LSU Tigers were about to engage in an opening weekend contest for the ages.

LSU jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but it was all Florida State from there on out. Quarterback Jordan Travis was stellar on the night throwing for 260 yards and 2 touchdowns, both of which were connections with receiver Ontaria Wilson. Following the two touchdown grabs and a Ryan Fitzgerald field goal, the Seminoles held a 17-3 lead late in the third quarter. The Tigers and the ‘Noles would trade blows in the 4th quarter with LSU bringing the game within one score trailing 24-17. Immediately following the LSU touchdown drive, Florida State was quickly met with a three-and-out and forced to punt. Mastromano’s punt traveled 47 yards before LSU punt returner Malik Nabers muffed the reception. Florida State linebacker Brendan Gant was quick to fall on the fumble, and the Seminoles were set up inside the LSU 10-yard line, up one score, and with just under 2 minutes remaining in the game.

The ‘Noles pushed their way to the LSU 1-yard line looking to score and seal a victory. On 3rd & Goal from the 1, Jordan Travis turned and pitched the ball to running back Treshaun Ward, who was unable to secure the pitch cleanly and fumbled the ball. LSU defender Mekhi Wings was the first to fall on the fumble and forced a turnover in the waning moments of the game. With just over a minute remaining in the contest, LSU’s offense returned to the field with a chance to push the game to overtime. Quarterback Jayden Daniels led his team on an 11-play, 99-yard drive wherein he completed all 7 of his pass attempts, ran for 35 yards, and never faced 3rd or 4th down. With time expiring, Daniels found Jaray Jenkins in the end zone for a touchdown, and the tigers were a field goal away from sending the game to extra time.

Lined up to take a routine PAT in front of a predominantly Louisiana crowd, LSU kicker Damian Ramos gave the nod to his placeholder that he was ready for the snap. The snap was clean, the hold was good, and Ramos kicked it straight and true. The ball would have sailed directly through the uprights if not for the outstretched hand of FSU defender Shyheim Brown. Florida State’s defensive line got a great push of the snap, which allowed Brown to surge into the backfield and sprawl out in an all-out dive. His hands deflected the path of the ball and the PAT fell no good. Mike Norvell and the Seminole sideline rushed the field in celebration as the ‘Noles held on to defeat the Tigers 24-23.

2. Johnny Wilson "Mosses" Louisville DB Jarvis Brownlee for the go-ahead score

Looking for their first 3-0 start since 2015, the Seminoles traveled to Kentucky to face off against the Louisville Cardinals. Florida State was coming off an emotional victory against LSU, and many wondered if they could maintain that level of play week in and week out. Many turned to Jordan Travis, hoping that he too could remain consistent for the offense. On defense, questions surfaced about FSU’s ability to contain Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham, something they struggled to do repeatedly in previous matchups. Plus, there was the added storyline of former FSU defensive back Jarvis Brownlee stating on the record that he had circled this matchup and was eagerly looking forward to lining up against his former team since the off-season (something he would soon come to regret).

The hope for consistent and dominant play was soon thrown out the window. Florida State’s offense, despite starting off hot, fell silent. Quarterback Jordan Travis connected with his receivers, but could not push the ball downfield for meaningful gains. He threw for 157 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception (an 82.2 game QBR that was his 4th lowest of the season) before leaving the game in the second quarter due to injury. Quarterback Tate Rodemaker was thrust into the role before the end of the half, and he dug FSU’s hole deeper with an immediate interception. Defensively, Malik Cunningham was giving the Seminoles fits both on the ground and through the air. When halftime mercifully came, the ‘Noles trailed 21-14 having turned the ball over twice, punted twice, and missed a field goal. Luckily for the ‘Noles, they were set to receive the second-half kick, but when their offense returned to the field, it was Tate Rodemaker who returned to helm the offense. The grim reality quickly set in: If Florida State was to leave Louisville with a win, they had to do so without their star quarterback.

Back and forth, the ‘Noles and the Cardinals traded blows. Florida State levels the score at 21 to open the second half, to which the Cardinals responded by taking the lead once again. But, Florida State answered the call and these two bitter foes were locked at 28 a piece heading into the 4th quarter. Given the back-and-forth nature of the contest, many believed that whoever possessed the ball last would surely win the game. Before long, Louisville once again broke the tie with a 36-yard field goal to take a 31-28 lead early in the 4th quarter. Florida State’s offense had to muster up a response, and Tate Rodemaker was the one who had to do it.

The Seminoles immediately went to work on the ensuing drive, and a galvanizing 37-yard run (and a 15-yard facemask penalty) by Trey Benson set the Florida State offense up on the 1-yard line. Rector and Pittman received handoffs but were unsuccessful in crossing the goal line. Instead, Tate Rodemaker dropped back to pass on 3rd & Goal. He immediately turned to his right and floated a ball toward the back corner of the end zone. Receiver Johnny Wilson, who already notched one touchdown pass, climbed the ladder over none other than Louisville defensive back Jarvis Brownlee and high-pointed the ball to secure the go-ahead touchdown grab. Florida State would maintain its 35-31 lead for the remainder of the game.

As for the winning touchdown catch, we wrote this earlier this year: “The reception, featured on Randy Moss' ‘You Got Mossed’ segment on Sunday morning's episode of NFL Countdown, gave the Seminoles a 35-31 lead over the Cardinals and gave Twitter a lot to talk about. I can't speak for Jarvis Brownlee, but I can assure you that it's a play Seminole fans will have circled for the rest of the season.”

It was surely a memorable play, indeed.

3. Trey Benson returns the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown against Boston College

After spending two weeks on the road and achieving their first 3-0 start since 2015, the Seminoles returned to the confines of Doak Campbell Stadium for a home matchup against the Boston College Eagles. The national media was singing the praises of Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles for their hot start, and Vegas fully expected the Seminoles to keep the positive momentum going. Despite the praises, the boost in confidence, and the odds leaning heavily in favor of the ‘Noles, the worry that Boston College could serve as a “trap game” for Florida State was a lingering threat. The Eagles’ quarterback-wide receiver duo of Phil Jurkovec and Zay Flowers was an intimidating one, and if the two were to find a rhythm, it could have very well spelled doom for FSU. Excitement was at an all-time high, but an uneasy tension filled the sold-out Doak Campbell Stadium as Chief Osceola and Renegade rode out to midfield and planted the spear marking the beginning of yet another Gameday in Tallahassee.

Boston College won the coin toss, elected to defer, and kicker Danny Longman kicked the ball off for 58 yards. Trey Benson received the opening kickoff at the 7-yard line and followed his blockers right up the middle. Benson broke a tackle at the 20-yard line, worked his way to the left hash mark, and broke another arm tackle at the 31-yard line before fining an open seam and crossing midfield into open space. Only two defenders remained alongside Benson as he crossed the BC 45-yard line, but the trailing defender whiffed on a diving tackle attempt leaving just one man to beat. The Eagles defender had closed the gap around the 11-yard line, but he swiftly met the end of a stiff arm to the face and Trey Benson waltzed across the goal line for a 93-yard kick return. Here’s how we covered this play earlier in the season:

“Thirteen seconds.

Thirteen seconds is all it took for Trey Benson to return the opening kick 93 yards for a touchdown.

Thirteen seconds is all it took for the Seminoles to attain their first lead of the game, and they never looked back.”

Florida State took care of Boston College with ease, and the worry of a “trap game” was far in the rearview as the Seminoles coasted to a 44-14 home victory. The 4-0 start by Mike Norvell’s squad earned them their first AP ranking since 2018. More importantly, Florida State was well within the hunt for the ACC divisional title four weeks into the season. Although the 2022 season was still young at this point in the schedule, there were signs that the Seminoles were going to be capable of something special. ESPN commentator Tim Hasselbeck must’ve been reading into those signs when he made the following statement to open up the broadcast: “College football, quite honestly, is better when Florida State is good.”

4. Jordan Travis electrifies as he escapes a horde of Gator defenders on the way to a Florida State touchdown

Tensions were high; the atmosphere was abuzz with excitement; blood was in the water. These two bitter rivals engaged in a battle for pride, for reputation, and for the state of Florida. The Gators, under a new head coach, were coming off of an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Vanderbilt and seeking to show signs of a promising future against an in-state rival. The Seminoles were riding a hot streak, winning 4 games in a row and outscoring opponents 173-39 during that stretch. Despite the drastically different trajectories these two teams were on for the 2022 season, there was no doubt in anyone’s mind that the first Friday night installment of this age-old rivalry would be a game to remember.

Down 21-14 in the second quarter after another wide-open Ricky Pearsall touchdown reception, Jordan Travis immediately went back to work in, commanding his offense. Behind a Trey Benson reception and a few Jordan Travis runs, the ‘Noles set up shop on the Florida 11. First and second down resulted in incomplete passes, forcing a 3rd & 10 in the red zone.

Jordan Travis dropped back to pass, but he was instantly met in the backfield by a slew of Florida pass rushers. Travis spun out of the grasp of the first two potential sackers and broke off running right. He broke two more tackles before taking off in a full sprint toward the right side of the field. He turned the corner, stayed in bounds, and ran beyond the line of scrimmage headed for the end zone. Travis made it all the way down to the one and landed across the goal line. The official ruling was that the quarterback entered a slide at the one-yard line, thus marking him down at the spot. However, it did not stop the crowd, the commentators, nor SportsCenter from acknowledging the sheer breathtaking play the quarterback had just pulled off. Despite not being ruled a score, the scramble by Jordan Travis appeared on SportsCenter’s top plays later that night.

With a fresh set of downs at the one-yard line, Jordan Travis kept the ball once again and finally crossed the goal line for a touchdown. Florida State answered the call and tied the game up at 21.

Of course, the rest is history. The Seminoles defeated the Gators 45-38. Tallahassee was on top of the world as they emptied the stands and rushed the field. This was no upset. Like an animal coming out of hibernation, the Florida State fan base was alive and eager to celebrate a team that completed a 9-win season, beat both rivals, and had just won the state of Florida. It was the culmination of nearly six years of pent-up anger, frustration, and disappointment. It was a moment of pure bliss. The ‘Noles were ending the regular season on a high, riding the wave of a 5 game-win streak and coasting into Bowl Season.

5. Ryan Fitzgerald hits game-winning 32 yard FG against Oklahoma to lift the Cheez-It Bowl trophy

Prior to their Cheez-It bowl matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners, the Seminoles were on the precipice of their first bowl game in 4 years and their first 10-win season in nearly 6 years. Head coach Mike Norvell had seemingly brought the iconic Florida State football brand back in his third year with the program, and a 6-game win streak would have given the ‘Noles a considerable amount of momentum into the 2023 season. In their way was a 6-6 Oklahoma Sooner team that scratched and clawed their way into postseason football. Despite being without key contributors on both the offense and defense, the Sooners were looking to play upset in Orlando, Florida, and quarterback Dillon Gabriel nearly willed them to victory.

Oklahoma was leading on the scoreboard, but it was primarily the Seminoles who could not get out of their own way. Turnovers, empty drives, and missed opportunities plagued the Seminole offense. Meanwhile, the Florida State defense was doing their best to slow down Dillon Gabriel and an aggressive pass attack, but they had no answer for most of the game. Deep in the fourth quarter, Oklahoma had tied the game up at 32 with just over 3 and a half minutes remaining in the contest. Jordan Travis and Florida State’s offense would have an opportunity to hold the ball last and give their team a chance to win the game.

On the second play from scrimmage, Jordan Travis connected with the reliable Johnny Wilson for a 58-yard gain down to the Oklahoma 15-yard line. Whether or not the ‘Noles could punch it in for a touchdown, they were well within field goal range. After all, even a field goal would win them the game. The catch? Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald had struggled all season long, even missing one as the first half of this game expired. Coach Atkins’ offense elected to hand the ball off to Trey Benson on the ensuing three plays, which centered the potential field goal and forced Oklahoma to burn its final timeout. From 32 yards out and with just 59 seconds reaming, Ryan Fitzgerald lined up to take the kick to potentially win the game.

All of the uncertainty; all of the pressure; all of the past mistakes boiled down to this one moment. This one kick stood between the Seminoles and a 10-win season. In what has to be one of the most poetic endings to a season, Ryan Fitzgerald nailed the field goal with ease and pushed FSU onwards to victory.

If there's one thing this season can be boiled down to its key moments. Key moments with the potential to go either way. A blocked PAT, a fortunate turnover, a well-timed catch, and a game-winning field goal. All moments over the course of the season that make or break a team. In the case of Florida State, it was a few favorable key moments that pushed them over the top and fueled a much-needed turnaround season. Aside from their contribution to the win column, these plays showcase much more than the ability to win. They showcase the potential of this team. They showcased a veteran quarterback rising to the national stage. They showcased a transfer defensive end working his way up the draft boards. They showcased a stifling defense with the ability to stop some of the nation's best. They showcased a shift in the culture, a shift in the coaching, and a shift in the future trajectory of the entire program.

Enjoy replaying these moments over and over again, because, for the next few months, it'll serve as but a taste of the potential season the Florida State Seminoles could produce in 2023.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook