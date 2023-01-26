BREAKING: Four-star in-state speedster commits to Florida State over host of SEC offers

Florida State's 2024 recruiting class has an opportunity to be amongst the best in the country by the time the cycle is all said and done. The Seminoles entered the new year with multiple blue-chip pledges, including five-star running back Kam Davis and four-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek.

On Thursday afternoon, the coaching staff continued to stack up the commitment list with the addition of four-star wide receiver Tawaski 'TJ' Abrams, who announced on social media that he was choosing FSU over Colorado, South Carolina, LSU, Tennessee, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and others.

Coming out of a recent visit to Tallahassee for Junior Day, Abrams named the Seminoles his leader. That made it no surprise when he elected to officially join the Tribe. He believes that something special is building at Florida State.

"The fact that what they are building at FSU is going to be special and I want to be a part of that," Abrams said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis on his decision.

Throughout his recruitment, Abrams has built a strong bond with head coach Mike Norvell and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans. Those relationships made it easy for him to pull the trigger in favor of the Seminoles. The coaches were excited to welcome him to the class.

"It's been great with those guys," Abrams said. "They all have been showing great amounts of love and that really pushed me into the commitment because of that good connection."

The Florida native is one of the fastest players in the country. He has the ability to instantly stretch a sideline and turn a corner to make a big play. Abrams also runs track, where he's been timed with multiple sub 11-second finishes, including a career-best 10.62-second 100-meter dash as a junior.

Abrams recorded 37 catches for 429 yards and five touchdowns this past season. FSU is planning to utilize his speed at a specific spot in its wide receiver unit as well as on special teams.

“He’s [Dugans] made sure to tell me about the different spots and what type of sizes they’d have for the receivers and stuff," Abrams said. "What position I’d play, like the 2-Man, that's about speed. That’s what they’re really looking at me for."

The Dunbar High School product joins a class that includes the aforementioned Davis and Kromenhoek as well as prospects such as four-star safety Jordan Pride, four-star wide receiver Camdon Frier, and four-star safety CJ Heard, among others. He's looking forward to building a connection with the other commitments and is already trying to get FSU to take a look at two of his teammates.

"I don’t have any connection with them [yet] but I’m definitely gonna get the chance to know them," Abrams said. "With that, I want coach Norvell and coach Dugans to get to know Eric Fletcher, a WR that plays with me, because he has proven to be a great WR who I feel would fit into category of things coach Norvell needs. And Kelby Tyre, a safety I play with, he definitely has been on the rise as of late, he balled this past season and is heavily overlooked."

Abrams was happy to get some of the weight off of his shoulders by announcing his decision to commit to his dream school. With that being said, he'll continue to enjoy his recruitment and visit programs that he hasn't seen before throughout the offseason.

With his addition, Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2024 class which ranks No. 3 in the country according to 247Sports.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 297 overall prospect, the No. 44 WR, and the No. 46 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2024 class.

