Florida State acquires first Craft Beer sponsorship with local brewing company

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (July 13, 2022) – Florida State Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD’s Seminole Sports Properties, announced the addition of Oyster City Brewing Company to the Seminoles’ corporate partner family.

The multi-year agreement is in effect now, coinciding with the upcoming 2022-23 college athletics season. It marks the first college sports sponsorship for Oyster City Brewing Company and the first craft beer sponsorship for FSU.

Oyster City Brewing Company immediately assumes the “Official Craft Beer of the Florida State Seminoles” designation – receiving significant visibility among FSU fans through in-venue branding, community relations programs, and Athletics’ official social media platforms.

“Florida State Athletics shares that same obsessive local passion, and even takes it a step further in uniting our fans,” said Alexi Sekmakas, CEO of Made By The Water, Oyster City Brewing Company. “We look forward to collectively cheering on our Noles into victory and enjoying plenty of great OCBC beers together along the way!"

“We’re excited to introduce Oyster City Brewing Company as the Official Craft Beer of the Florida State Seminoles,” said Seminole Sports Properties General Manager Caleb Swann. “Oyster City Brewing Company has a tremendous amount of passion for the city of Tallahassee and Florida State Athletics, making them the perfect fit. We look forward to enhancing the gameday experience for Nole fans both locally in Tallahassee and throughout the state.”

Oyster City Brewing Company was established in 2013, brewing its first beers for customers in early 2014 in Apalachicola, Fla. The brewery opened its second location in Tallahassee, followed by the opening of its third location in Mobile, Ala. Oyster City Brewing Company currently has distributions in both Florida and Alabama and anticipates entering more of the Southeast very soon.

The new relationship between Oyster City Brewing Company and FSU Athletics was secured on behalf of the university by Seminole Sports Properties, LEARFIELD’s locally based team representing the Noles. LEARFIELD is a media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions.

