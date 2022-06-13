Florida State announces official addition of offensive lineman Antavious Woody

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State has added offensive lineman Antavious Woody to its 2022 class, head coach Mike Norvell announced Monday.

READ MORE: Florida State quarterback commitment to visit SEC program

“We are excited about the addition of Antavious Woody,” Norvell said. “He is an elite athlete with tremendous versatility. Antavious worked extremely hard, both on and off the field, to put himself in this position, and we are glad to have him as part of the Nole Family.”

Antavious Woody | Fr. | OL | 6-3 | 300 | Welch, Ala. | LaFayette High School

Four-star prospect ranked No. 320 overall on 247 Composite…rated as No. 15 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 15 overall prospect in Alabama…four-star prospect rated No. 117 nationally and No. 5 player in Alabama by Rivals…ranked as No. 25 offensive guard by ESPN…helped lead Bulldogs to state playoffs each season at LaFayette…played offense and defense for LaFayette…blocked for offense that averaged 32.5 points per game his senior year…was Bulldogs’ punter his junior season and averaged 40.8 yards per punt in 2020…helped lead Alabama to a 20-0 win in the 35th Annual Alabama-Mississippi Classic All-Star Game…also competed in baseball, basketball and on the track and field team in high school…finished second in discus, shot put and javelin at 2022 2A state championship to help lead Bulldogs to state title.

READ MORE: Two Florida State defensive linemen attend Von Miller Pass Rush Summit

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook