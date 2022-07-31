Florida State Fall Camp Observations: Day Four

The Seminoles started their first morning practice of fall camp on Sunday as Mike Norvell came in fired up for another competitive day of camp.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.

— The quarterback room received a lot of praise from the coaching staff today and it was much deserved. From Jordan Travis, to Tate Rodemaker, and AJ Duffy, all quarterbacks had a solid day. Rodemaker threw a gorgeous deep ball over to Mycah Pittman into the end zone and Norvell was impressed.

— AJ Duffy had one of his best practices since arriving in Tallahassee. He hit Keyshawn Helton with a beautiful ball that would've resulted in a touchdown early in practice. He showed some chemistry with fellow true freshmen Jerrale Powers and Brian Courtney. Duffy and Powers connected multiple times on the day. He found Courtney after being pressured out of the pocket and letting a pass fly while on the run.

— Running backs Trey Benson and Treshaun Ward have been very consistent early in camp for the Seminoles. Both players found enough room for long runs on Sunday. Benson continues to look like one of the more explosive players on the roster.

— Defensive tackle Joshua Farmer stood out early after a physical rep against the offensive line. His strength is not easy to handle. Defensive line coach Odell Haggins liked what he saw as Farmer continues to make strides.

— True freshman offensive lineman Julian Armella had two great back to back reps against the defensive line. That’s two back to back practices where Armella has performed well. Dillan Gibbons mentioned after practice Friday that he’s been impressed with how Armella has started camp. He’s not wrong.

— Today while monitoring the offensive line and defensive line battle, it is very apparent that a good majority of players are holding one another accountable. Freshmen going over to freshmen. Veterans going to freshmen. It’s something we saw start to build in the spring but now it’s flashing all across the board.

— The energy that defensive end Jared Verse brings to the defense is infectious. It's going to be a lot of fun when he's bringing that mindset against another team.

— Walk-on running back CJ Campbell had a gorgeous couple of runs on Sunday, one of them ending the practice with a 40+ yard run to the end zone. The offense runs down the field to celebrate with him.

— True freshman defensive back Azareye'h Thomas has continued to come on strong during camp. He pulled down to interceptions during Sunday's practice. On one of them, he made a fantastic adjustment to jump a route and take a pass the other way.

— Veteran defensive back Jarrian Jones flashed today as well. He got beat on a route from Mycah Pittman during one on ones but recovered on the play with an emphatic pass deflection. Jones continued his impressive play when the Seminoles went inside for team drills.

— Defensive back Demorie Tate popped true freshman Rodney Hill on a route out of the backfield. The play gave Tate some confidence and the rest of the sideline was fired up.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp.



