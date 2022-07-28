Florida State Fall Camp Observations: Day Two

Florida State returned to the practice field on Thursday afternoon for its second practice of fall camp. The competition is already getting fierce with players across the roster battling for starting jobs or a spot in the rotation.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.

- WR Deuce Spann continues to be a highlight of fall camp so far. Today he stood out during one on ones against multiple defenders being a threat deep. One catch being a 40-yard touchdown grab over the middle with Mike Norvell impressed with the newcomer showing some love. Time to keep an eye on the wide receiver transfer from Illinois.

— WR Kentron Poitier had a great one on one snag down the sideline which made Norvell give major praise. Coach jumped on top of him to show some love after the acrobatic catch.

— QB Jordan Travis had a solid day. You can see a difference from day one with his connection with the wide receiver room. He’s also holding his quarterback room accountable, making sure every rep isn’t wasted. The deep balls were on target, made some on the move throws, and he came into practice with a sense of urgency leading his drills. Good day from Florida State’s leader.

— WR Johnny Wilson made a few flashes today. One being a fantastic grab alongside the sideline while the defensive back had great coverage. Impressive for a guy his size who is able to move fluidly.

- DT Fabien Lovett and DT Robert Cooper showed up in team drills. The two displayed how impressive they’re going to be moving in the middle this camp heading into the season. They were dominant and barely let anyone run by them. A scary duo in the front.

- DE Pat Payton had some flashes today as well on the outside. Payton recorded a sack and then only a few plays later had a nice deflection off the side against the quarterback. Keep an eye on Payton continuing to develop this fall camp as he continues to make strides from this spring.

- True freshman RB Rodney Hill got some praise from Mike Norvell while running routes of the backfield. He's off to a nice start to camp.

- Wyatt Rector and Jerrale Powers were among the tight ends to get recognition from the head coach while going through some routes with the quarterbacks.

- WR Malik McClain continues to look smooth. You can tell he's entered the fall with some confidence after what he did in 2021.

- Defensive back Travis Jay had the turnover of the day. Following tight coverage that forced Markeston Douglas to bobble the football, Jay hauled down the deflection for an interception.

- Veteran WR Ontaria Wilson had another solid day. At one point during seven on seven he grabbed a pass that would've went for a touchdown with one hand while running full speed.

- Wide receivers and tight ends got the best of the defense in one on ones and seven on seven. The defense responded with a few nice plays during team drills.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp.



