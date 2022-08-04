Florida State Fall Camp Observations: Practice Seven

Florida State returned to the practice field on Thursday morning after taking Wednesday off. The Seminoles went full pads for the second straight session of fall camp.

On a hot and humid morning in Tallahassee, Florida State continued to work towards its first scrimmage, which will take place on Saturday evening. NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.

— It was tough at times for the Seminoles to get quality reps throughout the practice. There were at least eight to ten bad snaps during various portions of the session. As head coach Mike Norvell mentioned in his press conference, a few offensive linemen were out today which forced younger players to step up. Florida State is going to need more out of the centers on the roster behind Maurice Smith and Kayden Lyles like Thomas Schrader, Zane Erring, and Bryson Estes.

— Wide receiver Keyshawn Helton had a phenomenal catch down the field making a wicked diving catch for a major gain downfield from AJ Duffy. Coach Norvell was the most ecstatic he’s been all camp jumping all over Helton showing love.

— Jordan Travis had his best day in the red zone going 3/3 all for touchdowns connecting twice with Mycah Pittman and once with Johnny Wilson. He looked sharp.

— Freshman defensive back Sam McCall made a fantastic PBU on the ball in the end zone right in front of Adam Fuller and Norvell. He played the ball perfectly. The staff was fired up after the play was made.

— AJ Duffy connected well in the red zone with a few players including Joshua Burrell for six. Overall, the quarterbacks in red zone looked sharp, understanding reads, and consistently finding the end zone with their targets. Impressive day from them overall.

— Freshman running back Rodney Hill has been the second most explosive player in FSU’s rushing room. He’s had flashes throughout camp and especially on Thursday morning. Once he finds that opening, he’s gone and hard to catch.

— Freshman defensive back Azareye'h Thomas continues to pop up on the radar. He had a beautiful pass deflection in coverage against Deuce Spann. The quarterback threw the ball on time and in a good spot but Thomas recovered late and closed to break up what would've been a big play.

— Veteran defensive back Travis Jay was solid during Thursday's practice. He appears to be fully healthy after various injuries throughout his college career and Jay has an advanced understanding of the playbook. During team drills outside, Jay made an extremely athletic interception where he leaped into the air and snagged a pass that was right on the money to a streaking Jackson West. He's quietly been pretty consistent in camp to this point.

— Wide receiver Deuce Spann is playing his way into a role in Florida State's offense with his performance during fall camp. Spann has been one of the more consistent receivers on the roster through seven practices. Like we've said before, he's still learning the position but his size and athleticism give the Seminoles a threat like no other on the roster. Spann can be given the ball in multiple ways.

— Freshman offensive lineman Julian Armella had one of his best practices so far this fall. He won a couple of reps in one on ones and showed off quick feet and strong hands. His playstyle can get under the skin of the opposing side of the ball and it got chippy out there at times on Thursday. Armella is improving at a rapid pace and he's a step ahead of the other true freshmen offensive linemen right now.

— Fabien Lovett and Jared Verse were getting into the backfield at will during the session. Both defensive linemen have been excellent throughout the early portions of fall camp. While they're getting it done on the field, the leadership and tone they're bringing to the defense make them just as valuable off of it.

— Patrick Payton, Bishop Thomas, and Daniel Lyons were a few of the younger defensive linemen who showed up at different times in practice. Payton has increased his bag of pass-rushing moves on display and it's been fun to watch him try out different things while attempting to get to the quarterback. Thomas simply has a knack for creating pressure because of his low center of gravity when the ball is snapped. He's getting up and under his matchup more often than not. Lyons put an offensive lineman on his back tonight and was someone that coach Odell Haggins spent ample time with working on different aspects.



— Sometimes you take for granted what veterans do in practice. Especially six-year seniors like offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons. While keeping an eye on the offensive line throughout the day, Gibbons had the most consistent day of the unit. At one point, he put a defensive lineman on their back and then picked them up to their foot in one swift movement.

— Late in practice, quarterback Jordan Travis hooked up with a wide-open Ontaria Wilson for a massive gain to the right side of the field. The leading receiver from the last two years continues to impress in fall camp.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp.



