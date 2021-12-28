Florida State lands transfer defensive back from Louisville

Florida State has been hitting the transfer portal heavily ever since the offseason and most certainly after finishing early signing day. The Seminoles have done a great job the last two seasons in bringing in talent along with day one starters from other programs.

On Tuesday, Adam Fuller and the 'Noles defense landed a transfer defensive back from Louisville in Jamie 'Greedy' Vance.

Vance recorded 36 tackles while primarily playing at cornerback with the Cardinals. He was tied for second on Louisville's team with seven pass breakups. The New Orleans native is 5'10, 155 pounds.

Vance is the fifth overall transfer commitment to Florida State since the beginning of the offseason. It will be interesting to see where defensive back coach Marcus Woodson would like to see him play. The 'Noles are continuing to upgrade the cornerback position after last season's performance so we'll keep an eye out if Vance is one of those answers.

Vance will have three seasons of eligibility when he arrives in Tallahassee.

