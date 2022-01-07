Florida State linebacker set to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame

Legendary Florida State linebacker Marvin Jones is set to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The fellow inductees include Colorado Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam, Oklahoma State running back Terry Miller, and former Toledo and Mizzou head coach Gary Pinkel.

Jones played at Florida State from 1900-1992. During his freshman year, Jones played 11 games racking up an impressive 133 tackles and one interception. He was named in 1990 as a Third-Team All-American. Coming into his sophomore season, Jones played in 12 games adding on 125 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions. Due to stellar play, Jones was named an NCAA unanimous All-American in 1991. During Jones' junior year the stud linebacker earned consensus All-American once again from totaling 111 tackles and three sacks.

The All-American won the Butkus Award for best linebacker in the country in 1992 along with the Lombardi Trophy, given to the best college football lineman in the country.

Jones was selected fourth overall by the New York Jets in the 1993 NFL Draft. The former Seminole went on to spend 11 years with the organization as he retired after the 2003 season. Jones, finished his career with 1029 total tackles, nine sacks, and five interceptions.

The Florida State linebacker legend was elected into the Florida State Hall of Fame in 1990, retiring his No. 55 jersey number. In 1992, Jones was voted fourth overall for the Heisman Trophy given to the best player in college football in a season. A remarkable career at Florida State and there's only one way to finish off this article. Enjoy below.

