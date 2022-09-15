Florida State Quarterback Jordan Travis Receiving Praise at the National Level

James Winston isn’t walking through that tunnel any time soon. A phrase that has long haunted Florida State supporters because, for a long time, it seemed as though that would be the only way out of the hole FSU found themselves in at the quarterback position. Now, it’s starting to sound like a phrase that no longer has any relevance when discussing Florida State University’s quarterback room. For the first time in a long time, there is a definitive baller at quarterback for the Seminoles and his name is Jordan Travis.

Florida native Jordan Travis made his decision to transfer to Florida State from Louisville in December of 2018, and his rise to the starting role has been nothing short of inspirational. After joining the Seminoles, Travis found himself buried on the depth chart behind the likes of James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook. Rumors began to circulate that he wasn’t good for anything outside of running and there were considerable question marks about his ability to pass the ball.

Travis admitted he even considered quitting football altogether during this time. Fast forward to 2022 and most, if not all, of those concerns have been laid to rest. Jordan Travis has seemingly found his groove under head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins. The redshirt junior quarterback turned in an excellent performance in the win against LSU, passing for 260 yards and 2 TDs on a 60% completion rate. Now, the national media is beginning to take note of Jordan Travis’ abilities to play quarterback at a high level.

While the news that Travis is playing at an elite level may come as a surprise to many around the college football landscape, it comes as no surprise to the Florida State faithful, who have witnessed Travis make significant strides in the development of his game. He may not have the resume or accolades to match Jameis Winston, but that hasn't stopped him from ranking among the best quarterbacks in the nation, thus far.

After two weeks of play, Travis boasts the 15th best QBR in the nation at 84.6 and a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 91.1, which ranked fifth among P5 quarterbacks. Whether you've watched his development as a quarterback or are just now becoming aware of his elevated skillset, one thing remains clear: If he can continue this high level of play, there is a legitimate conversation to be had, indeed.

The Florida State Seminoles and Travis are back in action Friday night as they head to Cardinal Stadium to take on his previous school and ACC-foe in the Louisville Cardinals.

