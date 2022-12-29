Florida State releases uniform combination for Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma

Florida State and Oklahoma will meet up on Thursday night inside Camping World Stadium for the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl. This will be the first time that the Seminoles and Sooners have faced off in over a decade. FSU enters the matchup on a five game winning streak while OU lost six of its final nine games during the regular season.

The Seminoles are nearly fully healthy and didn't have any players opt out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft. On the other hand, Oklahoma has lost at least four starters to opt outs as well as a few rotational contributors. Add into that injuries to their starting center and backup running back and the Sooners are looking a little thin.

Ahead of the matchup with the Sooners, Florida State released its uniform combination. The Seminoles will be wearing their traditional look - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants. This will be the fifth time this season that the team has gone with their traditional combination with the only loss coming to Clemson.

Florida State and Oklahoma will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Here's a look at what the team has worn game by game this year:

Duquesne: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

LSU: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Louisville: Alternate uniforms - all white - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Boston College: Alternate uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Wake Forest: Alternate uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

North Carolina State: Alternate uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Clemson: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Georgia Tech: Alternate uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Miami: Alternate uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

Syracuse: Traditional road uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants.

Louisiana: Alternate uniforms - gold helmets, black jerseys, and gold pants.

Florida: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

