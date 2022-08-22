Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Duquesne Dukes

Football is officially back on the menu. Florida State is just five days away from matching up with FCS Duquesne inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday evening. Weather permitting, the Seminoles will be among the few teams opening up their 2022 campaigns in week zero.

READ MORE: FSU President says Seminoles will be "very aggressive" in conference realignment

On Monday, Florida State released its first weekly depth chart of the season. Following a physical preseason, it's evident that the Seminoles have more depth across the roster than in head coach Mike Norvell's first two years in Tallahassee.

To no surprise, redshirt junior Jordan Travis is listed as the starting quarterback. However, there are certainly a few things that make your eyes jump. Following a standout spring and fall, running back Trey Benson is listed as the primary backup to Treshaun Ward. Regardless, Benson will be heavily involved in the running attack alongside lawrance Toafili.

Five starting positions on the depth chart are listed with an OR designation, including two of the wide receiver spots. Ontaria Wilson OR Deuce Spann and Malik McClain OR Johnny Wilson will take the field with Mycah Pittman on Saturday. The other positions are right guard (D'Mitri Emmanuel OR Jazston Turnetine), defensive end (Derrick McLendon OR Jared Verse), and linebacker (Kalen DeLoach OR DJ Lundy).

Five true freshmen are listed on the depth chart; quarterback AJ Duffy, running back Rodney Hill, left tackle Julian Armella, cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, and cornerback Sam McCall. McCall is a possible starter at kick returner and is expected to be in the rotation at punt returner.

Two interesting developments to note. Maurice Smith is not among the offensive linemen on the first depth chart of the season. Plus, redshirt sophomore tight end Markeston Douglas has earned a starting spot alongside veteran Camren McDonald. Douglas was one of the surprises for the Seminoles during fall camp.

The full depth chart is listed below:

READ MORE: Brian Kelly makes cryptic comments about LSU star's availability against Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook