Florida State tight end to return for senior year

The Seminoles get an impact player on offense back for one more year.

The Florida State Seminoles got great news on Friday night as tight end Camren McDonald announced on social media that he'd be returning for his senior year in 2022.

The California native has developed into Florida State's starting tight end over the past two seasons and projects to be a big piece on offense next year. He caught 24 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns in 2021 while also contributing as a blocker in the running game. That included three catches for 54 yards against Boston College and a touchdown against Syracuse. He's a big presence in the Seminoles' locker room as well.

McDonald started all nine games for the Seminoles in 2020 and racked up 23 catches for 263 yards and two touchdowns.

Getting him back in the fold is big for a Florida State offense that isn't returning much experience at tight end other than McDonald, Wyatt Rector (2 catches, 13 yards) and walk-on Preston Daniel (3 catches, 50 yards). Jackson West, Koby Gross, and Markeston Douglas have never caught a pass at the college level while the unit will also be adding two true freshmen in Jerrale Powers and Brian Courtney.

