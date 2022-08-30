Florida State vs. LSU: Tuesday Practice Observations

There was no drop-off or lack of focus as Florida State took to the practice field on Tuesday morning to begin preparations for the LSU Tigers. The Seminoles competed in full pads for nearly two and a half hours and got a lot of good work in. Head coach Mike Norvell was pleased with the session following the conclusion of practice.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.

— New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers had representatives at practice today.

— Florida State pumped in crowd noise during the later portions of Tuesday's practice. The Seminoles are getting ready for a loud and rowdy Sunday night in New Orleans.

— Per a program spokesperson, new running back addition Casiah Holmes practiced for the first time with the Seminoles.

— Punter Alex Mastromanno got some extended hang time on a few punts today. Probably his best day of practice so far this fall as the special teams got a lot of quality reps. Defensive back Renardo Green got some love from Mike Norvell for his effort during kick-off drills.

OFFENSE:

— The offense started in team drills with quarterback Jordan Travis finding wide receiver Ontaria Wilson for a big gain with the receivers blocking downfield. A nice play from those two.

— Tight end Camm McDonald had a really nice grab down the field for a big-time gain in one on ones.

— Travis found Ontaria Wilson deep down the sideline with a perfectly thrown ball right on the money for 40+ yard gain. Wilson a few plays later does it again with a great grab down the field. A fast and speedy route from Wilson who had a really impressive Tuesday morning.

— Quarterback Tate Rodemaker threw a perfectly placed ball on the sideline right over a defensive back for a completion to Darion Williamson.

— Running back Lawrance Toafili made a shifty move during team drills to get around a linebacker. The play elicited a reaction from the offense's sideline.

— Tight end Brian Courtney and offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson combined for a powerful block in three-on-twos. Mike Norvell was audibly happy with Richardson's effort.

— Wide receiver Malik McClain caught a tough deep ball in one on ones where true freshman Azareye'h Thomas was trying to rip it. McClain held on despite not having the ball in the best position.

— Wide receiver Deuce Spann connected with Jordan Travis and Tate Rodemaker at different portions of practice.

— Travis hit tight end Markeston Douglas in a small window. Linebacker Tatum Bethune was all over Douglas and tried to rip the ball out but the tight end didn't give it up.

— Been very impressed with the versatility grad-transfer offensive lineman Jazston Turnetine has displayed. He can move across the offensive line and provide quality play in different spots.

DEFENSE:

— Defensive end Jared Verse came with the energy today across all drills. Verse started off Tuesday morning with a sack off the side sharing the stat with Derrick McLendon. Verse also recorded a tackle for loss on the running back. Later in the morning in defensive vs. offensive lineman drills Verse came in fired up, making it to the backfield multiple times. It’s safe to say Verse may be amped for this week’s upcoming matchup with LSU.

— One defensive back stood out on Tuesday morning’s practice and it was Renardo Green. Green had a PBU in practice and then later on had an interception in team drills. He kept his eyes in the backfield on a play-action fake and read the quarterback's eyes to snag a pass intended for a running back. Green continues to shine in practices. He’ll be a pivotal factor this upcoming weekend against LSU’s talented wide receiver unit.

— Grad-transfer defensive back Malik Feaster made a great play to bite on and intercept a pass. Later in practice, Feaster broke up a pass during one on ones. He's been getting more comfortable over the last week or so.

— Defensive back Akeem Dent broke up a pass from behind that was intended for running back Treshaun Ward.

— Quarterback Jordan Travis threw into the end zone for Ontaria Wilson. Despite initially not being in the best position, defensive back Greedy Vance somehow rebounded on the play to get a hand in for a deflection.

— The defense was able to block a field goal. Couldn't tell exactly who but we narrowed it down to Omarion Cooper or Kevin Knowles.

— True freshman defensive back Azareye'h Thomas went airborne to break up a pass on the sideline for Kentron Poitier. Thomas was in great position and nearly picked it off.

— Defensive linemen Dennis Briggs and Malcolm Ray each came away with sacks during team drills.

— Defensive back Kevin Knowles made a good play on the ball to prevent a long completion late in practice. It was close to becoming a turnover.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



