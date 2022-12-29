Florida State vs. Oklahoma: Pre-game injury updates for the Seminoles

Kickoff is closing in for Florida State's final game of the 2022 season as the Seminoles undergo final preparations for the Cheez-It Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Seminoles enter the contest on a five game winning streak while the Sooners have dropped six of their last nine games. Oklahoma is expected to be missing at least six starters or impact players in running back Eric Gray, backup running back Marcus Major, left tackle Anton Harris, right tackle Wayna Morris, center Andrew Raym, and defensive tackle Jalen Redmond.

Ahead of the matchup, the Seminoles are nearly as healthy as they've been since the beginning of the season.

Even more importantly, NFL Draft prospects such as defensive end Jared Verse, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, safety Jammie Robinson, and wide receiver Johnny Wilson declared their intentions to suit up for the bowl game.

Wide receiver Winston Wright Jr, offensive lineman Thomas Shrader, and tight end Jackson West have yet to dress out for a game in 2022. Offensive lineman Kayden Lyles, offensive lineman Bless Harris, and linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. were previously ruled out for the season. Running back/wide receiver Joshua Burrell had surgery after the regular season and isn't expected to be available.

NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Sooners

Star defensive tackle Fabien Lovett is in street clothes. He won't be available during what may be the final game of his college career. Lovett missed the majority of the middle of the year after getting hurt against LSU but returned for Florida State's final five games.

Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is warming up and doesn't appear to have any limitations during pregame. He tweaked a hamstring in Florida State's win over the Gators, which forced true freshman Mac Chuimento to take over kickoff duties in the second half.

Running back Treshaun Ward is fully dressed out to participate in the game. Ward's role has diminished since his injury against North Carolina State but he could still get involved in the rotation alongside Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili.

Safety Akeem Dent is dressed out and warming up. Dent played limited snaps against the Gators with Shyheim Brown taking his place.

Tight end Cam McDonald doesn't appear to have any limitations. Tight end Preston Daniel replaced him on the depth chart as a starter alongside Markeston Douglas earlier in the week.

Defensive back Travis Jay is dressed out and warming up for the first time this season. Jay has been dealing with an unspecified situation while contributing to the scout team.

Darion Williamson is a full go during warmups. He appeared on the depth chart for the game for the first time since September.

Some players that plan to transfer following the game, including linebacker Amari Gainer and defensive back/linebacker Sidney Williams are dressed out for their final contest at Florida State.

Julian Armella, Bless Harris, Kayden Lyles, Stephen Dix Jr, Keyshawn Helton, Winston Wright, Joshua Burrell, Ayobami Tifase, Aaron Hester, and Thomas Schrader all in street clothes.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



