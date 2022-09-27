Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Tuesday Practice Observations

The Seminoles returned to the practice field on Tuesday morning for their first open session of the week as they prepare for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Despite some uncertainty surrounding the game due to Hurricane Ian, head coach Mike Norvell and Florida State are sticking to a normal schedule. Practice this week was pushed back about half an hour, other than that, it's business as usual for the team.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.

OFFENSE:

— Mike Norvell gave some praise to wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas after a really pretty route and catch during the early portions of practice. A nice sign for one of the most explosive players on the roster.

— Jordan Travis came into today’s practice with a lot of good energy. It translated onto the field as he connected with multiple receivers down the field. Coming out of the Boston College game early had to help Travis with rest and healing up for another week of preparation.

— Running back Treshaun Ward broke one open during the middle of practice. The offensive line opened up a great hole for him to burst through and he took advantage of it getting to the second level early on the defense.

DEFENSE:

— Defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson had two nice back-to-back reps going against guard D’Mitri Emmanuel. Jackson found the backfield twice using his long arms for separation to then shed away Emmanuel.

— One defensive back received some praise early on in practice and that was defensive back Sidney Williams during a drill going against the offensive line. A nice physical rep by the young player caught the eyes of the defensive staff and teammates.

— Jarrian Jones and Jammie Robinson both were flying around in team drills, totaling two pass breakups. Robinson in particular just seems to be putting himself in the right positions consistently both in practices and games.

— Freshman defensive back Sam McCall had a nice PBU during team drills coming in and breaking down on a short route.

— The defensive backs came to play on Tuesday morning with multiple players giving the wide receiver room a tough time coming away with catches. A good sign early in the week to get prepared for Wake Forest’s heavy-powered air attack.

— Jarrian Jones came away with an interception during scout drill period. A nice play on the ball in the middle of the field.

