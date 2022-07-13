Skip to main content

Florida State walk-on offensive lineman enters Transfer Portal

The Seminoles lost a player to the portal on Tuesday.

Transfer portal activity has slowed down some this summer after a crazy few months during the spring. With only a couple of weeks left until teams across the country begin fall camp, there aren't many roster spots remaining. Rather than look to the portal, Florida State will probably elevate a few walk-ons to scholarship players (CJ Campbell, Preston Daniel, Dante Anderson) to get to the 85-man limit.

READ MORE: Florida State exploring leaving ACC for new conference

On Tuesday afternoon, the Seminoles lost a player on offense when walk-on offensive lineman Christopher Williams announced he was transferring. Williams will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Williams joined Florida State after playing locally at Godby High School. He was a member of the first team in Raiders history to make the state championship game. Williams concluded his prep career by participating in the Florida vs. Georgia All-Star game.

The Tallahassee native redshirted during his true freshman season in 2021 while contributing to the scout team. It was an uphill battle for Williams to ever see playing time at Florida State with the number of scholarship players in the room. The Seminoles hold 19 scholarship offensive linemen including six that are true freshmen.

Since entering the portal, Williams has already received an offer from Florida A&M. The Rattlers would provide him with an opportunity to be immediately eligible while also continuing to play football in his hometown.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

As of now, the Seminoles aren't expecting any further departures to the transfer portal ahead of fall camp.

Report: Florida State among multiple teams expected to join SEC

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_13954212
Football

Florida State walk-on offensive lineman enters Transfer Portal

By Dustin Lewisjust now
Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 10.21.40 PM
Recruiting

What's next for Florida State at quarterback in the 2023 class?

By Dustin Lewis17 minutes ago
B91B662B-283C-4C40-B15F-5D8C5DE78D90
Recruiting

BREAKING: Florida State loses commitment from 4-star quarterback

By Nate Greer8 hours ago
USATSI_17241738
Football

Dan Patrick is keeping an eye on three ACC teams to wind up in the SEC

By Dustin Lewis10 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 2.22.17 PM
Football

Report: ACC has 'had conversations' in regards to adding new team to conference

By Dustin Lewis12 hours ago
USATSI_16925273
Recruiting

Five recruits flying under the radar that Florida State should take a look at

By Nate Greer12 hours ago
USATSI_18489971
Pro Noles

Jalen Ramsey Fires Back at "Overrated" Mention from Anonymous NFL Executive

By Nate Greer15 hours ago
Capture
Football

Florida State quarterback commit offered by fellow ACC program

By Dustin LewisJul 11, 2022