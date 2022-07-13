Florida State walk-on offensive lineman enters Transfer Portal

Transfer portal activity has slowed down some this summer after a crazy few months during the spring. With only a couple of weeks left until teams across the country begin fall camp, there aren't many roster spots remaining. Rather than look to the portal, Florida State will probably elevate a few walk-ons to scholarship players (CJ Campbell, Preston Daniel, Dante Anderson) to get to the 85-man limit.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Seminoles lost a player on offense when walk-on offensive lineman Christopher Williams announced he was transferring. Williams will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Williams joined Florida State after playing locally at Godby High School. He was a member of the first team in Raiders history to make the state championship game. Williams concluded his prep career by participating in the Florida vs. Georgia All-Star game.

The Tallahassee native redshirted during his true freshman season in 2021 while contributing to the scout team. It was an uphill battle for Williams to ever see playing time at Florida State with the number of scholarship players in the room. The Seminoles hold 19 scholarship offensive linemen including six that are true freshmen.

Since entering the portal, Williams has already received an offer from Florida A&M. The Rattlers would provide him with an opportunity to be immediately eligible while also continuing to play football in his hometown.

As of now, the Seminoles aren't expecting any further departures to the transfer portal ahead of fall camp.

