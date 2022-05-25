Florida State's addition of Graduate Transfer OL D'Mitri Emmanuel is official

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State has added offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel, a graduate transfer from Charlotte, head coach Mike Norvell announced Wednesday.

“We are excited D’Mitri has joined the Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He brings a tremendous amount of starting experience and proven leadership qualities to our program. D’Mitri has been an all-conference performer as part of successful teams, and his blocking has helped playmakers shine. He will help us continue to develop by adding more competition among our offensive line.”

D’Mitri Emmanuel | RSr. | OL | 6-2 | 300 | Charlotte, N.C. | Charlotte/Marvin Ridge High School

Transfer from Charlotte…started 25 total games, including 24 consecutive starts from 2019-21…recorded starts at left tackle, right tackle and left guard for 49ers…started all seven games played in 2021 with five starts at left guard and two starts at right tackle…third-team All-Conference USA performer in 2020 after starting all six games played…helped block for offense that ranked fifth in NCAA in time of possession and converted 18 of 21 Red Zone possessions…third-team All-Conference USA selection in first season of action in 2019 when he started all 12 games and was coached by current FSU offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins…helped 49ers lead C-USA in rushing offense with school-record average of 203.0 yards per game while blocking for first-team all-conference running back Benny LeMay…was part of only C-USA unit on Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll…earned all-state honors his senior year at Marvin Ridge and was selected to 2016 Shrine Bowl…helped lead Mavericks to third round of state playoffs…four-time all-county and three-time all-conference selection…earned bachelor’s degree in sociology from Charlotte.

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



