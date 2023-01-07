Florida State's players and coaches react to Jared Verse's decision to return in 2023

There are an unprecedented number of key players returning to Tallahassee next year, combined with eight transfers (and counting) who are expected to fill in the gaps on the roster. The Seminoles are truly climbing under head coach Mike Norvell and the vision is as clear as it's ever been at this moment.

READ MORE: Former Florida State RB takes first Official Visit since entering NCAA Transfer Portal

On Saturday, star defensive end Jared Verse announced that he was coming back to Florida State for another run. The announcement came on the one-year anniversary of Verse's original commitment to the Seminoles in 2022.

The move came as somewhat of a surprise with Verse earning buzz as a potential First-Round pick. Instead, the First-Team All-ACC selection will look to build on his breakout year to solidify his status as a top draft pick.

Verse totaled 48 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, a fumble recovery, and a blocked field goal in 12 appearances, with nine starts, for the Seminoles last season. He's a crucial piece for Florida State both on and off the field.

Here are some reactions from coaches and players around the program with the roster loading up for a potentially special run this year.

— Head Coach Mike Norvell:

"Great Day to be a Florida State Seminole!!!! #Playmaker [Jared Verse] is running it back! Been a great week seeing the #NoleFamily and #Tribe 23 come together! Monday the #CLIMB continues! Future is bright in Tallahassee!

— Wide Receivers Coach Ron Dugans

"Let's Go Then!!!"

— General Manager Darrick Yray

"Run it back, all of it. Now time to work."

— Director of Strength and Conditioning Josh Storms

"Not running it back - running it better."

— Quarterback Jordan Travis

— Running Back Trey Benson

"Roommates for another year."

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook