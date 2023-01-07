Skip to main content

Florida State's players and coaches react to Jared Verse's decision to return in 2023

Buzz continues to build for the Seminoles early in the offseason.

There are an unprecedented number of key players returning to Tallahassee next year, combined with eight transfers (and counting) who are expected to fill in the gaps on the roster. The Seminoles are truly climbing under head coach Mike Norvell and the vision is as clear as it's ever been at this moment.

READ MORE: Former Florida State RB takes first Official Visit since entering NCAA Transfer Portal

On Saturday, star defensive end Jared Verse announced that he was coming back to Florida State for another run. The announcement came on the one-year anniversary of Verse's original commitment to the Seminoles in 2022.

The move came as somewhat of a surprise with Verse earning buzz as a potential First-Round pick. Instead, the First-Team All-ACC selection will look to build on his breakout year to solidify his status as a top draft pick.

Verse totaled 48 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, a fumble recovery, and a blocked field goal in 12 appearances, with nine starts, for the Seminoles last season. He's a crucial piece for Florida State both on and off the field.

Here are some reactions from coaches and players around the program with the roster loading up for a potentially special run this year.

— Head Coach Mike Norvell:

"Great Day to be a Florida State Seminole!!!! #Playmaker [Jared Verse] is running it back! Been a great week seeing the #NoleFamily and #Tribe 23 come together! Monday the #CLIMB continues! Future is bright in Tallahassee!

— Wide Receivers Coach Ron Dugans

"Let's Go Then!!!"

Scroll to Continue

No image description

— General Manager Darrick Yray

"Run it back, all of it. Now time to work." 

— Director of Strength and Conditioning Josh Storms

"Not running it back - running it better."

— Quarterback Jordan Travis

— Running Back Trey Benson

"Roommates for another year."

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Screen Shot 2023-01-07 at 2.11.09 PM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Florida State's players and coaches react to Jared Verse's decision to return in 2023

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19724231
Florida State Seminoles College Football

FSU ranked in top-5 of Action Network's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2023

By Charleston Bowles
USATSI_19158348 (2)
Florida State Seminoles College Football

BREAKING: FSU Star Defensive End Announces Return for 2023 Campaign

By Dillon Riera
USATSI_19704861
Florida State Seminoles College Basketball

Game Preview: Florida State vs Georgia Tech

By Austin Veazey
Screen Shot 2023-01-06 at 9.23.09 PM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Former Florida State staffer hired as Director of Player Personnel at USF

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19602259
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Dillan Gibbons releases emotional message after two fulfilling years at Florida State

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2023-01-06 at 9.40.36 PM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Former Florida State standout, two-time Super Bowl Champion hired as assistant coach at HBCU

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2023-01-06 at 2.52.32 PM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Jared Verse teases upcoming decision on eve of one-year anniversary since committing to FSU

By Dustin Lewis