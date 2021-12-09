Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    Florida State's players, recruits, and coaches react to Chris Marve's move to Virginia Tech

    Marve clearly made an impact during his time with Florida State.
    Author:

    The surprising news of the week so far was head coach Mike Norvell losing the first member of his on-field coaching staff since he arrived in Tallahassee. On Tuesday, linebackers coach Chris Marve agreed to become Virginia Tech's defensive coordinator, joining his former coach Brent Pry in Blacksburg.

    READ MORE: Quarterback commit Chris Parson ready to lead Florida State's 2023 class

    Marve came to Florida State as a part of Norvell's inaugural coaching staff in 2020. He worked with the linebackers for the past two years and we saw some development in 2021 as young players such as DJ Lundy and Kalen DeLoach turned into starters.

    READ MORE: Two Florida State legacies are back on the market

    While he received some criticism from the fanbase for his ability to recruit, there's no doubt that Marve made a positive impact at Florida State. He received a ton of well wishes and praise from current players, coaches, and recruits after the news became public.

    Check out some of the reactions below.

    Current players

    Tight end Wyatt Rector

    Defensive end Jermaine Johnson

    Quarterback McKenzie Milton

    Cornerback Kevin Knowles

    Cornerback Jarques McClellion

    No image description

    Safety Shyheim Brown

    Quarterback Tate Rodemaker

    Coaches

    Offensive line coach Alex Atkins

    Defensive analyst Sabbath Joseph

    Graduate assistant Guy Lemonier Jr.

    Special teams analyst Carter Barfield

    Graduate assistant Tre' Bell

    Recruits

    Linebacker Omar Graham Jr.

    Offensive lineman Qae'Shon Sapp

