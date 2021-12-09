Florida State's players, recruits, and coaches react to Chris Marve's move to Virginia Tech
The surprising news of the week so far was head coach Mike Norvell losing the first member of his on-field coaching staff since he arrived in Tallahassee. On Tuesday, linebackers coach Chris Marve agreed to become Virginia Tech's defensive coordinator, joining his former coach Brent Pry in Blacksburg.
Marve came to Florida State as a part of Norvell's inaugural coaching staff in 2020. He worked with the linebackers for the past two years and we saw some development in 2021 as young players such as DJ Lundy and Kalen DeLoach turned into starters.
While he received some criticism from the fanbase for his ability to recruit, there's no doubt that Marve made a positive impact at Florida State. He received a ton of well wishes and praise from current players, coaches, and recruits after the news became public.
Check out some of the reactions below.
Recruits
Linebacker Omar Graham Jr.
Offensive lineman Qae'Shon Sapp
