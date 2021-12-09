Florida State's players, recruits, and coaches react to Chris Marve's move to Virginia Tech

Marve clearly made an impact during his time with Florida State.

The surprising news of the week so far was head coach Mike Norvell losing the first member of his on-field coaching staff since he arrived in Tallahassee. On Tuesday, linebackers coach Chris Marve agreed to become Virginia Tech's defensive coordinator, joining his former coach Brent Pry in Blacksburg.

Marve came to Florida State as a part of Norvell's inaugural coaching staff in 2020. He worked with the linebackers for the past two years and we saw some development in 2021 as young players such as DJ Lundy and Kalen DeLoach turned into starters.

While he received some criticism from the fanbase for his ability to recruit, there's no doubt that Marve made a positive impact at Florida State. He received a ton of well wishes and praise from current players, coaches, and recruits after the news became public.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Current players

Tight end Wyatt Rector

Defensive end Jermaine Johnson

Quarterback McKenzie Milton

Cornerback Kevin Knowles

Cornerback Jarques McClellion

Safety Shyheim Brown

Quarterback Tate Rodemaker

Coaches

Offensive line coach Alex Atkins

Defensive analyst Sabbath Joseph

Graduate assistant Guy Lemonier Jr.

Special teams analyst Carter Barfield

Graduate assistant Tre' Bell

Recruits

Linebacker Omar Graham Jr.

Offensive lineman Qae'Shon Sapp

