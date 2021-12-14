Former Florida State assistant coach elects to retire

The former Seminoles co-offensive coordinator led ETSU to its best record in program history in 2021.

College football is an everchanging business, especially with the coaching carousel and transfer portal rolling at a rapid pace.

Former Florida State assistant coach Randy Sanders landed at East Tennessee State following Jimbo Fisher's move to Texas A&M at the end of the 2017 season. He's spent the last four years with the Buccaneers as head coach and led the program to its best season in history in 2021. However, in a shocking move that was announced on Monday, Sanders has chosen to retire from the sport.

"I want to thank Dr. Brian Noland and Scott Carter for giving me the opportunity to lead the ETSU football program," Sanders said. "This wasn't an easy decision. I have been fortunate to coach football for over 30 years, and I've really enjoyed my time at ETSU, but I am ready for the next chapter. I am looking forward to spending time with my family and being around my grandchildren. I will forever be a Buccaneer and I am grateful for all the friendships I have made during my time at ETSU."

Sanders' tenure with East Tennessee State marked the first time that he had been a head coach during his career. He compiled a 26-17 record in four years that included an 8-4 finish in 2018 and an 11-2 mark this season. The Buccaneers advanced to the FCS quarterfinals before losing to North Dakota State.

The former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback began his coaching career with his alma mater from 1989-2005. Sanders spent the last seven of those years as the offensive coordinator and won a national championship in 1998.

Following a six-year stint at Kentucky, Sanders landed at Florida State in 2013 as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterback's coach under Jimbo Fisher. He coached Heisman winner Jameis Winston in 2013 and was a member of his second national championship team that same year. Winston was selected No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Sanders spent 32 years as a college coach and will now step away from the game to spend more time with his family.

