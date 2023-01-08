Skip to main content

Former Florida State defensive end transitioning to FCS to continue college career

The former Seminole has found a transfer destination.

Over a thousand players across the country have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal since the winter window opened on December 5. Every program in the sport is dealing with attrition in one way or another.

READ MORE: Former Florida State RB takes first Official Visit since entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida State has seen 13 players elect to test the portal since the conclusion of the regular season. A couple of the former Seminoles have already found transfer destinations.

On Saturday, former FSU defensive end George Wilson Jr. announced that he was continuing his college career at Campbell University. The Fighting Camels finished 5-6 this past season and compete in the FCS.

Wilson Jr. originally signed with Florida State over South Carolina, Auburn, and others during the Early Signing Period as a member of the 2021 class. He redshirted as a true freshman while working and contributing to the scout team. Wilson Jr's role didn't change much this past year. He played 16 total snaps on defense and special teams across three games - Duquesne, Georgia Tech, and Louisiana - and wasn't credited with any statistics.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

The Virginia native will look to make an instant impact for the Fighting Camels, who are losing their top five sack leaders from the previous season. Wilson Jr. was a dual-sport athlete at the prep level, splitting his time between the football field and basketball court.

Despite Wilson Jr. moving on, the Seminoles have plenty of talent to utilize off of the edge, including redshirt junior Jared Verse, redshirt senior Dennis Briggs, redshirt junior Derrick McLendon II, redshirt sophomore Patrick Payton, redshirt sophomore Byron Turner, redshirt freshman Aaron Hester, and redshirt freshman Dante Anderson. The program signed four-star Lamont Green Jr. and JUCO three-star Jaden Jones from the high school and junior college levels.

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 12.25.23 AM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

The Battle's End Collective announces first deal with a transfer addition

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 9.28.07 PM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Veteran safety releases message as he moves on from Florida State to prepare for 2023 NFL Draft

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_17226336
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Dallas Cowboys bring in former Florida State star to bolster secondary

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 5.06.14 PM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Former Florida State defensive end transitioning to FCS to continue college career

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2023-01-07 at 2.11.09 PM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Florida State's players and coaches react to Jared Verse's decision to return in 2023

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19724231
Florida State Seminoles College Football

FSU ranked in top-5 of Action Network's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2023

By Charleston Bowles
USATSI_19158348 (2)
Florida State Seminoles College Football

BREAKING: FSU Star Defensive End Announces Return for 2023 Campaign

By Dillon Riera
USATSI_19704861
Florida State Seminoles College Basketball

Game Preview: Florida State vs Georgia Tech

By Austin Veazey