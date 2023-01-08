Former Florida State defensive end transitioning to FCS to continue college career

Over a thousand players across the country have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal since the winter window opened on December 5. Every program in the sport is dealing with attrition in one way or another.

Florida State has seen 13 players elect to test the portal since the conclusion of the regular season. A couple of the former Seminoles have already found transfer destinations.

On Saturday, former FSU defensive end George Wilson Jr. announced that he was continuing his college career at Campbell University. The Fighting Camels finished 5-6 this past season and compete in the FCS.

Wilson Jr. originally signed with Florida State over South Carolina, Auburn, and others during the Early Signing Period as a member of the 2021 class. He redshirted as a true freshman while working and contributing to the scout team. Wilson Jr's role didn't change much this past year. He played 16 total snaps on defense and special teams across three games - Duquesne, Georgia Tech, and Louisiana - and wasn't credited with any statistics.

The Virginia native will look to make an instant impact for the Fighting Camels, who are losing their top five sack leaders from the previous season. Wilson Jr. was a dual-sport athlete at the prep level, splitting his time between the football field and basketball court.

Despite Wilson Jr. moving on, the Seminoles have plenty of talent to utilize off of the edge, including redshirt junior Jared Verse, redshirt senior Dennis Briggs, redshirt junior Derrick McLendon II, redshirt sophomore Patrick Payton, redshirt sophomore Byron Turner, redshirt freshman Aaron Hester, and redshirt freshman Dante Anderson. The program signed four-star Lamont Green Jr. and JUCO three-star Jaden Jones from the high school and junior college levels.

