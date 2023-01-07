Former Florida State staffer hired as Director of Player Personnel at USF

Coaching changes are underway at multiple programs across the country, including the University of South Florida, who moved on from former head coach Jeff Scott in November.

The Bulls brought in former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh to replace Scott last month. Since then, Golesh has been working on building his inaugural staff in Tampa through a packed December that included the Early Signing Period and the majority of the postseason.

After filling out most of his on-field staff, Golesh is beginning to focus on the rest of the building.

According to his social media, USF is bringing in former Florida State staff member Ephi Levy as Director of Player Personnel. Levy spent the 2022 season in the same role at Kent State.

The Golden Flashes finished the year 5-7 and head coach Sean Lewis was hired by Deion Sanders as his offensive coordinator at Colorado in December.

Prior to his time at Kent State, Levy was in Tallahassee for five years as a recruiting staffer under Mike Norvell (2020-21), Willie Taggart (2018-19), and Jimbo Fisher (2017). He started off as a student recruiting assistant before serving as a full-time recruiting assistant during his final three years with the program.

A native of Broward County, he earned his bachelor's degree in sport management from Florida State in 2019. Some of his roles with the progam included assisting with identifying potential student-athletes through evaluation, updating information, cutting up film and helping organize recruiting visits for coaches. Additionally, he oversaw the player personnel intern program, per Seminoles.com

Chuck Cantor, also a Florida State alumni, has served as Director of Player Personnel for the Seminoles over the last three seasons. However, Levy might be someone to watch in the future considering his ties in Tallahassee and quick rise up the ranks.

