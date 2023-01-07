Former Florida State standout, two-time Super Bowl Champion hired as assistant coach at HBCU

The coaching carousel is heating up again with only the National Championship game separating college football from a long and unforgiving offseason.

READ MORE: Former Florida State RB takes first Official Visit since entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida State is in the market for at least one assistant coach in 2023 after former defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson was hired by Arkansas earlier in the week.

Outside of the Seminoles' search for a replacement, plenty of other moves are going down across the country. On Friday afternoon, former Florida State safety Dedrick Dodge announced that he had accepted an assistant position at Grambling State as safeties coach.

Dodge played in Tallahassee from 1985-89, settling in at safety. He originally signed with the Seminoles as a member of a recruiting class that included program legend Deion Sanders and longtime coach Odell Haggins, who is still at Florida State as defensive line coach.

The Florida native started 12 games during his final season with the Seminoles, recording 85 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception. Florida State won its final ten games in 1989 after starting 0-2 and defeated No. 6 Nebraska 41-17 in the Fiesta Bowl. In total, Dodge appeared in 48 games, with 22 starts, recording 171 tackles, 12 pass breakups, 10 interceptions, one blocked kick and two defensive touchdowns at FSU.

Despite going undrafted, Dodge latched on with the Seattle Seahawks in 1991 and ended up playing for four teams in six seasons. He was a member of Super Bowl Championship teams with the San Francisco 49ers (1995) and Denver Broncos (1997).

Following his professional career, Dodge spent a combined 16 seasons coaching at a variety of stops at the high school and college ranks. He was the defensive coordinator at Fort Valley State from 2007-09 before spending the 2009-10 season at Alabama State. Dodge has experience as a head coach, coordinator, and position coach.

Grambling State finished 3-8 under first-year head coach Hue Jackson.

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments



Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook