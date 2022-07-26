Former Seminole defensive back hired to off-field role at Florida State

Head coach Mike Norvell has made it a point to try and get former Seminoles back around the program during his tenure in Tallahassee.

Earlier this offseason, Norvell hired former Florida State star defensive back and Gadsden County High School head coach, Corey Fuller, as Director of Football Relations. A longtime high school coach in the area, Fuller will be looking to bring some of that success to the college level.

However, Fuller won't be the only former player on Norvell's staff in 2022. According to Florida State's Media Guide, former defensive back Gerard Ross will act as Assistant Director of High School Relations for the football team. In a corresponding move, Keiwan Ratliff was promoted to Director of Player Relations, which was formerly held by Kenyatta Watson before he left the Seminoles for Georgia Tech.

Ross has spent the last decade plus as the associate head coach for Trinity Christian Academy in his hometown of Jacksonville. He served as the defensive coordinator from 2008-17 before moving over to offensive coordinator for the last four years. During his tenure, the Conquerors won seven state championships and Ross was instrumental in the development of nearly 70 players who signed D1 scholarships. That included a title in 2021 led by 2025 quarterback and Florida State target, Colin Hurley.

The former Seahawk founded Pro Impact 7-on-7. The organization has helped more than 300 players earn college football scholarships. Ross coached in the Under Armour All-America Game in 2015 and the US Army All-American Bowl in 2017. He has experience across a variety of prep avenues.

During his playing career in Tallahassee, Ross appeared in 22 games with six starts at cornerback. He recorded 16 tackles and three pass deflections for the Seminoles in 2005. Florida State won 44 games during his five seasons with the program.

Despite going undrafted, Ross latched on with the Seattle Seahawks. He was promoted to the active roster and helped the Seahawks reach the divisional round of the 2006 NFL Playoffs.

Ross has built relationships across the state of Florida and other regions due to his success as a high school and 7-on-7 coach. He'll be another piece for Florida State on the recruiting trail as the Seminoles look to finish their 2023 class strong.

