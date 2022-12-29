FSU Defensive Back hints at final game with the Seminoles

There are still players across Florida State's roster that have decisions to make following the Cheez-It Bowl contest against Oklahoma on Thursday night. Three names stand out for the Seminoles at this time - safety Jammie Robinson, defensive end Jared Verse, and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett.

All three players have been debating their futures and weighing the risks and rewards of staying at Florida State or declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Robinson has been the most vocal of the bunch, stating that the Seminoles' win over Florida was his final game in Doak Campbell Stadium back in November. Regardless, he never wavered about playing in FSU's bowl game against the Sooners, seemingly wanting to finish his college career on the right note.

On Thursday afternoon, Robinson provided another hint that the postseason matchup will be his final game at the collegiate level. He kept it pretty simple on social media, stating cryptically, 'Last 1.'

Earlier in the week, Robinson detailed his mindset as he moves towards an official decision about his future.

“Nah. Honestly, I’ve been just football-minded,” Robinson said. “Like I’m here; I’m with my brothers right now. Because I know when it’s over with, it’s going to be over with, and I’m going to miss it. So, right now, I ain’t going to try and miss it. I’m going to cherish every moment that I got with my brothers and just day by day with it. That’s what type of guy I am.

“Once the game is over with, then I’ll be answering phone calls and seeing what it is," Robinson continued. "But, right now, I’m here, just ready to get this tenth win. It’s only been 24 10-win seasons; we’re trying to make it 25. That’s what we’re focused on. We already won the state. Now it’s time to win a bowl game and see what’s next.”

The Georgia native has led Florida State in tackles over the last two years while developing into a crucial piece of Adam Fuller's defense. He was the first back-to-back first-team All-ACC selection at defensive back for the program since Jalen Ramsey in 2016. Robinson recorded 86 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups, and an interception during the regular season.

Florida State and Oklahoma will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN.

