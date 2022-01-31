Skip to main content

FSU Promotes Bruce Warwick To Associate Athletics Director

FSU Football's Chief of Staff has been promoted to Associate AD.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford announced Monday the promotion of FSU Football’s Chief of Staff Bruce Warwick to Associate Athletics Director for Football. Warwick will continue to oversee football-related operations as a member of the athletics leadership team.

“Bruce is a professional whose attention to detail and wealth of experience has been instrumental in the progress of our football program,” said Alford. “He will continue to serve as Coach Norvell’s top administrator while adding his expertise to our leadership team.”

Warwick, who has 31 years of operations experience with 17 years in the NFL and 14 in college programs, has been chief of staff since December 2019 where he coordinates all aspects of the program’s administrative impact and influence. He will continue to work closely with the coaching, recruiting, operations, academics, and communications staff.

Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics.

