FSU ranked in top-5 of Action Network's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2023

After its 35-32 win against Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl, No. 13 Florida State (10-3) could move into the top 10 of the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 Poll once it's released following the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 9.

However, Brett McMurphy, a College Football Insider with Action Network, is already looking ahead.

McMurphy released his Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2023 and has the Seminoles ranked No. 4.

The Seminoles sit behind Georgia, Alabama and Michigan. Florida State is five spots higher than the next Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) program, Clemson, who McMurphy has No. 9.

Since the bowl game, head coach Mike Norvell and FSU have had redshirt sophomore defensive end Jared Verse and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Johnny Wilson announce their intentions of foregoing the NFL Draft and returning to school.

Those two players' returns are in addition to redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis and redshirt sophomore running back Trey Benson, who each announced their return before the bowl game.

Florida State opens its 2023 regular season against LSU in Orlando, Florida. The Tigers are No. 6 in McMurphy's Way-Too-Early Top 25.

The Seminoles defeated LSU 24-23 on Sept. 4, 2022, and conclude their two-game series with the Tigers in Camping World Stadium on Sept. 3.

Florida State hosts Southern Miss on Sept. 9 and North Alabama on Nov. 18, with other ACC home games against Duke, Miami, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech with no set dates.

The Seminoles go on the road to Florida on Nov. 25 and have ACC away games versus Boston College, Clemson, Wake Forest, and Pittsburgh listed with no date.

