Game Preview: Duquesne at Florida State

Florida State hasn't won a season opener since defeating Ole Miss in 2016. The streak includes losses against Alabama and Notre Dame, but also conference opponents Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.

Unlike past openers, the Seminoles aren't squaring off against a ranked opponent or another Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) program in Week Zero. Instead, Florida State hosts Duquesne from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Entering his third season in Tallahassee, head coach Mike Norvell has begun building his culture in the program but it's led to just eight wins in two seasons.

Meanwhile, the Dukes and head coach Jerry Schmitt are looking forward to the opportunity of upsetting the Seminoles in front of a national audience.

The game is scheduled for Aug. 27 in Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Kickoff is 5 p.m. on ACC Network.

Initial performance from offense and defense

In the past, redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis has overcome Florida State's deficits by making plays on his own. In Week Zero, Travis shouldn't be looked upon to carry the offense, but instead, make the appropriate reads and help the unit flow down the field each drive.

The offensive line projects having at least two new starters in redshirt junior Bless Harris and graduate transfer D'Mitri Emmanuel. The right side of the line should be closely monitored in pass protection, but even more in the backfields' effectiveness (or ineffectiveness) running behind them.

Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and his defense are up against junior quarterback Joe Mischler. Mischler missed the 2021 season after a season-ending injury, but was selected to All-Northeast Conference First Team in 2020,

The Seminole's veteran presence at the interior defensive line and safety positions should make their presence felt right away. Redshirt junior linebacker Tatum Bethune and redshirt sophomore defensive end Jared Verse are two transfers making their Florida State debuts.

Florida State's mentality through four quarters

In last season's 20-17 loss against Jacksonville State, the Seminoles held a ten-point lead into the fourth quarter. However, they relinquished the lead and ultimately lost to an FBS program in front of their fans in Tallahassee.

Whether or not this contest is similar to Jacksonville State, Florida State's ability in playing through the final whistle may be telling of the program's overall development, Before taking the national stage against LSU on Sept. 4, the Seminoles must gain as much experience together as they can even if the score is out of reach.

How will the new offensive weapons perform?

Travis has a plethora of new transfers at his disposal, including redshirt junior wide receiver Mycah Pittman (Oregon), redshirt sophomore wide receiver Johnny Wilson (Arizona State), and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Deuce Spann (Illinois).

At 6-foot-7, Wilson has an advantage against the entire Duquesne secondary (who range from 5-foot-9 to 6-foot-3). He could be the primary target for the Seminoles in the red zone. Pittman and Spann should see a fair amount of targets and have the chance to get in rhythm before their matchup against LSU.

The backfield also added new players in Oregon transfer and redshirt sophomore running back Trey Benson. He'll split time with redshirt sophomore running backs Treshaun Ward and Lawrance Toafili. Benson should see plenty of touches versus Duquesne's defense who allowed 124.7 rushing yards per game in 2021.

What do Azareye'h Thomas and Sam McCall look like in their debuts?

Both freshmen defensive backs have impressed through fall camp and are listed on the depth chart behind sophomore cornerback Omarion Cooper. They've generated excitement in the fanbase and could have significant roles in the secondary as freshmen.

The Dukes' returning leading receiver is sophomore wide receiver Joey Isabella, who caught 12 receptions for 75 yards in 2021. However, they have a pair of Group of Five transfers in senior wide receiver Jalin Cooper (Toledo) and sophomore wide receiver Rahmon Hart Jr (Ball State).

McCall could also make a difference immediately in the return game.

With the national TV bout against LSU looming, the 'Noles shouldn't overlook and take Duquesne lightly. The Dukes knocked off Ohio in 2021 and could defeat their first Power-Five opponent in program history against Florida State. With several new pieces in the fold, a few miscues and penalties are to be expected from the Seminoles but it can't be a reoccurring issue.

Florida State 45, Duquesne 14

