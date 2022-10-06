Game Preview: Florida State at North Carolina State

Game Introduction

Florida State (4-1) continues its portion of matchups against ranked opponents in a trip to Raleigh, North Carolina, for a contest against No. 14 NC State (4-1) on Oct. 8.

Both programs are coming off their first loss, but each has opportunities to remain in contention for the Atlantic division crown with no more losses.

The Wolfpack have won four of the last five in the series, including two over head coach Mike Norvell.

Kickoff is on the ACC Network at 8 p.m.

Effectiveness of offense in first half

In Florida State's 31-21 loss versus Wake Forest on Oct. 1, the Seminoles scored their fewest points of the season (21). In the first half, they scored zero points after their opening drive touchdown from redshirt junior wide receiver Mycah Pittman.

Since arriving in Tallahassee, redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis has never started against NC State due to injuries. In the road environment, a quick start for the Seminoles offers advantages in the second half. Each drive doesn't need touchdowns, but first-half points will be crucial if the 'Noles want to avoid their second loss.

Disrupting Devin Leary

In 2021, NC State redshirt junior Devin Leary threw for four touchdowns against the Seminoles. Leary finished 28-of-47 for 245 yards in the 30-20 loss versus Clemson on Oct. 1. He finished with two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing), but also threw one interception.

Instead of deep throws downfield, Leary operates in the intermediate and short field. If he's protected, he'll find open receivers and make plays the defense offers him.

Clemson recorded three sacks and five quarterback hurries against Leary. Florida State's defense registered four sacks against the Demon Deacons. The Seminoles' pass rush and redshirt sophomore defensive end Jared Verse could replicate their performance. NC State's offensive line is replacing 2021 first-round pick and Carolina Panthers left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

Burning Questions

Does Florida State trust Ryan Fitzgerald?

Redshirt sophomore kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is 4-of-9 on field goal attempts this season. He missed both of his field goal tries versus Wake Forest and has missed five of his last seven attempts. In the second half against the Demon Deacons, Fitzgerald was benched for two of the 'Noles scoring drives as Norvell elected for two-point conversions.

If Fitzgerald continues struggling, the Seminoles red zone offense changes dramatically. We'll see two-point conversion attempts and altered playcalling on earlier downs if they're treating it like four-down territory every drive.

Can the Seminoles run on the Wolfpack?

NC State's rush defense ranks third in the ACC, allowing 94.4 rushing yards per game. The Wolfpack have three linebackers with 20+ total tackles, including junior linebacker Drake Thomas with a team-high 32 tackles.

Florida State's plethora of redshirt sophomore running backs (Treshuan Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili) recorded their lowest combined rushing yards of the season with 120 yards against the Demon Deacons. Benson and Toafili each averaged less than three yards per attempt.

The potential return of junior left tackle Robert Scott Jr raises the ceiling of the ground attack, but rushing against the Wolfpack defense remains a challenge in every scenario.

Forecast

Florida State hasn't won in Carter-Finley Stadium since 2016. Unlike the past few meetings, the Seminoles have physicality up front to challenge NC State at the line of scrimmage. However, the Wolfpack use their home-field advantage and a few second-half mistakes from Florida State's defense to secure the victory.

NC State 28, Florida State 23

