Game Preview: Florida State vs. Clemson

Game Introduction

After two consecutive losses, Florida State (4-2, 2-2 ACC) hosts No. 4 Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) in Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time since 2018.

In their 19-17 loss versus No. 15 NC State on Oct. 8, the Seminoles let a 14-point halftime lead slip away. Despite the Wolfpack taking the lead, Florida State had an opportunity to score late but redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis threw an interception with 38 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Clemson Tigers



Meanwhile, the Tigers defeated Boston College 31-3 on Oct. 8. Clemson has also beaten the Wolfpack and No. 15 Wake Forest, who have given Florida State its two losses.

The Seminoles have lost six consecutive meetings against Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney, including last year's 30-20 loss in Death Valley.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Seminole Headlines

Limiting impact of Clemson's defensive line

Through six games, Clemson's defense has tallied 15 sacks. The Tigers finished with four sacks and 13 quarterback hurries against the Eagles.

Clemson's defensive line is littered with former five-star recruits, including junior defensive end Myles Murphy (three sacks, 18 tackles) and senior defensive tackle Tyler Davis (two sacks, 14 tackles).

Redshirt senior defensive end Xavier Thomas made his season debut against Boston College and totaled two sacks. Thomas hasn't remained healthy during his career but forced a fumble against the 'Noles in 2021 and looked fully healthy in his first action of the season.

Additionally, junior defensive lineman Bryan Breese, a projected 2023 NFL Draft first-round pick, is returning this week after missing Clemson's past two games. He holds high-upside physical traits and has the ability to disrupt the run and pass game from the interior line.

In recent matchups between these programs, the Tigers' pressure has overwhelmed the 'Noles offensive line. The Seminoles' offensive line allowed just one sack versus NC State, but face their biggest challenge to date against Clemson.

Prioritizing Uiagalelei and Shipley

Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and sophomore running back Will Shipley serve as the two engines of Clemson's offense. Uiagalelei has thrown 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions, while also rushing for three touchdowns. The Tigers utilize Uiagalelei on a variety of designed runs, specifically near the goal line due to his frame (6-foot-4, 235-pounds).

Shipley leads the Tigers with 446 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He averages right under 13 carries per contest but also moves out of the backfield in instances for receiving work. Florida State and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller have allowed 353 combined rushing yards in the past two games.

Burning Questions

Is Florida State's offense competent in the second half?

The Seminoles were held scoreless in the second half against NC State after scoring 17 first-half points. In order to upset Clemson, Florida State's offense must sustain drives for four quarters and capitalize on opportunities.

We saw FSU's defense hold the Wolfpack to field goals a week ago, but Florida State's offense failed to extend the lead and suffered from turnovers and drops. Clemson is one of the most talented defenses in the country. Therefore, once Norvell and the offense move off their early game script, they have to find ways to make plays and put points on the scoreboard.

Can Florida State replace Treshuan Ward's production?

Redshirt sophomore Treshuan Ward suffered an injury versus NC State, leaving redshirt sophomore running backs Lawrance Toafili and Trey Benson responsible for backfield duties. Ward was the FSU's leading rusher (72 carries, 488 yards, three touchdowns), but Benson and Toafili have combined for seven touchdowns and are capable of taking on larger roles, but neither has received more than 10 carries in a game this season.

Freshman running back Rodney Hill could also see an increased role out of the backfield. The Statesboro, Georgia, native has 12 carries for 72 yards and one touchdown in two appearances this season.

Florida State's rushing offense is preparing for its most difficult matchup of the season, as Clemson allows 63.7 rushing yards per game and has given up only two rushing touchdowns in 2022.

Forecast

In this current stretch of facing three consecutive ranked opponents, Florida State fans were likely expecting to record at least one win. However, the 'Noles have made a few mistakes and it cost them a chance of being undefeated. The home atmosphere should be electric, but the Tigers don't turn the ball over and benefit from their advantage at the line of scrimmage.

Clemson 31, Florida State 23

READ MORE: Florida State blows another halftime lead in Raleigh

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook