How to Watch: 2022 ACC Kickoff
The return of college football is just around the corner. Ahead of the beginning of fall camp, Florida State and other programs across the Atlantic Coast Conference are meeting up in Charlotte for the annual ACC Kickoff. The event will give all 14 head coaches and their player representatives an opportunity to address the media.
READ MORE: Florida State exploring leaving ACC for new conference
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips will get things started at 9:30 a.m. before the Atlantic Division takes over on day one. The Coastal teams will have their chance on Thursday. Florida State will be the first program at the podium. Head coach Mike Norvell, quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, and safety Jammie Robinson will be representing the Seminoles.
Check out the full schedule for the ACC Kickoff below as well as how to watch and stream the event.
Date/Time: Wednesday, July 20, from 9 a.m. EST to 5 p.m. EST and Thursday, July 21, from 9 a.m. EST to 4 p.m. EST
Where: Charlotte, NC - Westin Hotel
TV/Streaming: ACC Network/WatchESPN, FuboTV, Hulu, YouTube TV
Wednesday, July 20 (Atlantic Divison)
Florida State
Time: 10:45 a.m. EST - 11:15 a.m. est
Head Coach: Mike Norvell
Player Representatives: Quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, and defensive back Jammie Robinson
Wake Forest
Time: 11:30 a.m. EST - noon est
Head Coach: Dave Clawson
Player Representatives: Quarterback Sam Hartman, defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd, and offensive lineman Michael Jurgens
Louisville
Time: 12:15 p.m. EST - 12:45 p.m. EST
Head Coach: Scott Satterfield
Player Representatives: Quarterback Malik Cunningham, offensive guard Caleb Chandler, and linebacker Yasir Abdullah
North Carolina State
Time: 1:00 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST
Head Coach: Dave Doeren
Player Representatives: Quarterback Devin Leary, linebacker Isaiah Moore, and linebacker Drake Thomas
Boston College
Time: 1:45 p.m. EST - 2:15 p.m. EST
Head Coach: Jeff Hafley
Player Representatives: Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, wide receiver Zay Flowers, and defensive back Josh DeBerry
Syracuse
Time: 2:30 p.m. EST - 3:00 p.m. EST
Head Coach: Dino Babers
Player Representatives: Quarterback Garrett Shrader, linebacker Mikel Jones, and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron
Clemson
Time: 3:15 p.m. EST - 3:45 p.m. EST
Head Coach: Dabo Swinney
Player Representatives: Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, defensive end K.J. Henry, and offensive tackle Jordan McFadden
Report: Florida State among multiple teams expected to join SEC
Thursday, July 21 (Coastal Division)
Miami
Time: 9:45 a.m. EST - 10:15 a.m. EST
Head Coach: Mario Cristobal
Player Representatives: Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, tight end Will Mallory, and defensive end Jahfari Harvey
North Carolina
Time: 10:30 a.m. EST - 11:00 a.m. EST
Head Coach: Mack Brown
Player Representatives: Wide receiver Josh Downs, running back British Brooks, and linebacker Cedric Gray
Pittsburgh
Time: 11:15 a.m. EST - 11:45 a.m. EST
Head Coach: Pat Narduzzi
Player Representatives: Defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre, linebacker SirVocea Dennis, and offensive tackle Carter Warren
Virginia
Time: noon EST - 12:30 p.m. EST
Head Coach: Tony Elliott
Player Representatives: Quarterback Brennan Armstrong, linebacker Nick Jackson, wide receiver Keytaon Thompson
Duke
Time: 12:45 p.m. EST - 1:15 p.m. EST
Head Coach: Mike Elko
Player Representatives: Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, linebacker Shaka Heyward, and offensive lineman Jacob Monk
Georgia Tech
Time: 1:30 p.m. EST - 2:00 p.m. EST
Head Coach: Geoff Collins
Player Representatives: Tight end Dylan Leonard, running back Dontae Smith, and defensive back Zamari Walton
Virginia Tech
Time: 2:15 p.m. EST - 2:45 p.m. EST
Head Coach: Brent Pry
Player Representatives: Offensive lineman Silas Dzansi, linebacker Dox Hollifield, and wide receiver Kaleb Smith
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.
What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!
Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter