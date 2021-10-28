Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers

    All of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Florida State at Clemson.
    Author:

    The five-game stretch to end the season is here and it all begins in Death Valley against Clemson. The Tigers have won 31-straight games at home but haven't played up to the standard that has been expected from their program over the last half-decade. On the other side, Florida State has begun to find a rhythm over the past couple of weeks. The Seminoles enter this game confident that they can pull off of the upset.

    READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Clemson Tigers

    Clemson's offense has been a disappointment in 2021 as starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has failed to blossom. He's thrown just four touchdowns to five interceptions in seven games and was briefly benched in the loss to Pittsburgh. For the first time in a while, there are some cracks in the armor starting to show from head coach Dabo Swinney's squad.

    Florida State has lost five straight games to Clemson dating back to 2015. The last time the Seminoles beat the Tigers was over seven years ago during an overtime win in Tallahassee back in 2014.

    In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Clemson Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

    Game Information: Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers

    Current Records: Florida State (3-4, 3-2 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (4-3, 3-2)

    Date/Time: Saturday, October 30 at 3:30 p.m. est

    Where: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley) - Clemson, SC

    TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

    Commentators: Play-by-Play Mark Jones, Analyst Robert Griffin III, Reporter Quint Kessenich

    Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on Sirius 108/XM 210/App Channel 968

    READ MORE: Clemson to honor Bobby Bowden during Saturday's day

    Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

    Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

    Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

    Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF

    Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR

    Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

    Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS

    Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

    No image description

    Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

    Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

    Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ

    Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

    Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

    Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

    Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP

    Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

    Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

    READ MORE: FSU's Jermaine Johnson projected as top-10 pick in NFL mock draft

    Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

    Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

    Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

    Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

    *Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

    Money Line: Florida State (+275), Clemson (-340)

    Spread: Florida State +9 (-106), Clemson -9 (-114)

    Over/Under: Over 47 (-115), Under 47 (-105)

