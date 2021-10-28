How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers

All of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Florida State at Clemson.

The five-game stretch to end the season is here and it all begins in Death Valley against Clemson. The Tigers have won 31-straight games at home but haven't played up to the standard that has been expected from their program over the last half-decade. On the other side, Florida State has begun to find a rhythm over the past couple of weeks. The Seminoles enter this game confident that they can pull off of the upset.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Clemson Tigers

Clemson's offense has been a disappointment in 2021 as starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has failed to blossom. He's thrown just four touchdowns to five interceptions in seven games and was briefly benched in the loss to Pittsburgh. For the first time in a while, there are some cracks in the armor starting to show from head coach Dabo Swinney's squad.

Florida State has lost five straight games to Clemson dating back to 2015. The last time the Seminoles beat the Tigers was over seven years ago during an overtime win in Tallahassee back in 2014.

In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Clemson Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Florida State (3-4, 3-2 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (4-3, 3-2)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 30 at 3:30 p.m. est

Where: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley) - Clemson, SC

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

Commentators: Play-by-Play Mark Jones, Analyst Robert Griffin III, Reporter Quint Kessenich

Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on Sirius 108/XM 210/App Channel 968

READ MORE: Clemson to honor Bobby Bowden during Saturday's day

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF

Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

READ MORE: FSU's Jermaine Johnson projected as top-10 pick in NFL mock draft

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Money Line: Florida State (+275), Clemson (-340)

Spread: Florida State +9 (-106), Clemson -9 (-114)

Over/Under: Over 47 (-115), Under 47 (-105)

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands and don't miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by signing up for our FREE newsletter that will have breaking news sent straight to your email inbox!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook