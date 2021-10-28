How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers
The five-game stretch to end the season is here and it all begins in Death Valley against Clemson. The Tigers have won 31-straight games at home but haven't played up to the standard that has been expected from their program over the last half-decade. On the other side, Florida State has begun to find a rhythm over the past couple of weeks. The Seminoles enter this game confident that they can pull off of the upset.
Clemson's offense has been a disappointment in 2021 as starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has failed to blossom. He's thrown just four touchdowns to five interceptions in seven games and was briefly benched in the loss to Pittsburgh. For the first time in a while, there are some cracks in the armor starting to show from head coach Dabo Swinney's squad.
Florida State has lost five straight games to Clemson dating back to 2015. The last time the Seminoles beat the Tigers was over seven years ago during an overtime win in Tallahassee back in 2014.
In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Clemson Tigers on Saturday afternoon.
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers
Current Records: Florida State (3-4, 3-2 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (4-3, 3-2)
Date/Time: Saturday, October 30 at 3:30 p.m. est
Where: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley) - Clemson, SC
TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV
Commentators: Play-by-Play Mark Jones, Analyst Robert Griffin III, Reporter Quint Kessenich
Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on Sirius 108/XM 210/App Channel 968
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF
Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics
Money Line: Florida State (+275), Clemson (-340)
Spread: Florida State +9 (-106), Clemson -9 (-114)
Over/Under: Over 47 (-115), Under 47 (-105)
