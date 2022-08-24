How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Duquesne Dukes
The Florida State Seminoles are back in action a little earlier than normal in 2022. The Seminoles will open up their season in week zero against FCS Duquesne. This will provide the team the benefit of playing a game prior to a showdown with LSU next weekend. The Tigers won't have the same luxury.
READ MORE: FSU President says Seminoles will be "very aggressive" in conference realignment
Florida State came up just short of bowl eligibility a season ago, falling in the regular-season finale to Florida to finish with a 5-7 record. Head coach Mike Norvell is looking to flip the script during his third year leading the Seminoles.
The Seminoles and Dukes have never matched up on the football field. Duquesne went 7-3 in 2021 under longtime head coach Jerry Schmitt. Florida State is 26-1 all time against FCS programs. The lone loss came last year to Jacksonville State.
In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Duquesne Dukes on Saturday afternoon.
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Duquesne Dukes
Current Records: Florida State (0-0) vs. Duquesne Dukes (0-0)
Date/Time: Saturday, August 27 at 5:00 p.m. est
Where: Doak Campbell Stadium - Tallahassee, FL
TV/Streaming: ACC Network, FuboTV
Commentators: Play-by-Play Drew Carter, Analyst Rody Jones, Reporter Lericia Harris
Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on SiriusXM 84/App Channel 84
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF
Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics
Money Line: N/A
Spread: N/A
Over/Under: N/A
READ MORE: Brian Kelly makes cryptic comments about LSU star's availability against Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.
What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!