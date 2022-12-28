How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners

The Florida State Seminoles have won five straight games as the program undergoes final preparations for Thursday night's matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl. The Seminoles sit at No. 13 in the country, won nine games in the regular season, and defeated both of their primary rivals (Florida, Miami) in 2022. The team has an opportunity to conclude the year on the right path under head coach Mike Norvell, who has guided the 'Noles to their most productive season in six years.

While Florida State enters the bowl game at nearly full strength, the same cannot be said for Oklahoma. The Sooners have seen 20 players elect to opt out since the regular-season ended last month. That includes their top running back (Eric Gray), two starting offensive tackles (Anton Harris/Wayna Morris), a talented defensive lineman (Jalen Redmond), and fourth leading receiver (Theo Wease Jr.). Plus, head coach Brent Venables noted on Wednesday that he doesn't expect veteran running back Marcus Major or starting center Andrew Raym to be available due to injuries.

The Seminoles and Sooners haven't faced off since 2011 but Oklahoma has won six straight games in the series. Florida State came up short in back-to-back years during a home-and-home series under former head coach Jimbo Fisher, falling 47-17 in 2010 and 23-13 the following season. The lone victory for FSU against OU came in 1965 when the legendary Fred Biletnikoff recorded 13 catches for 192 yards and four touchdowns.

In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday night

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) vs. Oklahoma (6-6, 3-5 Big 12)

Date/Time: Thursday, December 29, at 5:30 p.m. eastern

Where: Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

Commentators: Play-by-Play Bob Wischusen, Analyst Dan Orlovsky, Reporter Kris Budden

Radio Options: ESPN Radio (SiriusXM Radio Channel 80) - Play-by-Play Mike Morgan, Analyst Rene Ingoglia, Reporter Quint Kessenich

Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on SiriusXM Radio Channel 135 or App Channel 193/955

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF

Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

*Some information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Money Line: Florida State (-350), Oklahoma (+280)

Spread: Florida State -9.5 (-115), Oklahoma +9.5 (-105)

Over/Under: Over 66.5 (-110), Under 66.5 (-110)

