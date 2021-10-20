How to Watch and Listen: Florida State vs. Massachusetts
The BYE week is over as Florida State prepares to begin the second half of its 2021 season against the Massachusetts Minutemen. The time off gave the Seminoles some much-needed rest and this team is healthy as it has been in a while. With a date in Death Valley coming up next week, it's important for head coach Mike Norvell and his team to take care of business against a dreadful UMass team early.
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Massachusetts Minutemen
Massachusetts is arguably the second-worst team in the entire FBS. Their only win of the season and first victory in two years came earlier this month against UConn, who is the worst team in the FBS. Minutemen head coach and former Florida State offensive coordinator, Walt Bell, has had his work cut out for him up north.
These two teams have never matched up with one another on the football field. That said, there is a definite storyline with Bell making his return to Tallahassee.
In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Massachusetts Minutemen on Saturday afternoon.
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Massachusetts Minutemen
Current Records: Florida State (2-4, 2-2 ACC) vs. Massachusetts Minutemen (1-5)
Date/Time: Saturday, October 23 at 12:00 p.m. est
Where: Doak Campbell Stadium - Tallahassee, FL
TV/Streaming: ACC Network, FuboTV
Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on Sirius XM 193/App Channel No. 955
READ MORE: Former Florida State commitment pledges to Georgia
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF
Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics
Money Line: Florida State (-20000), Massachusetts (+3000)
Spread: Florida State -35.5 (-106), Massachusetts +35.5 (-114)
Over/Under: Over 59.5 (-105), Under 59.5 (-115)
READ MORE: Tuesday Practice Observations: Early preparations for UMass
Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter