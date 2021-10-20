    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballPro NolesSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch and Listen: Florida State vs. Massachusetts

    All of the information you need on how to watch, stream and listen to Florida State vs. Massachusetts.
    Author:

    The BYE week is over as Florida State prepares to begin the second half of its 2021 season against the Massachusetts Minutemen. The time off gave the Seminoles some much-needed rest and this team is healthy as it has been in a while. With a date in Death Valley coming up next week, it's important for head coach Mike Norvell and his team to take care of business against a dreadful UMass team early. 

    READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Massachusetts Minutemen

    Massachusetts is arguably the second-worst team in the entire FBS. Their only win of the season and first victory in two years came earlier this month against UConn, who is the worst team in the FBS. Minutemen head coach and former Florida State offensive coordinator, Walt Bell, has had his work cut out for him up north.

    These two teams have never matched up with one another on the football field. That said, there is a definite storyline with Bell making his return to Tallahassee.

    In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Massachusetts Minutemen on Saturday afternoon.

    Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Massachusetts Minutemen

    Current Records: Florida State (2-4, 2-2 ACC) vs. Massachusetts Minutemen (1-5)

    Date/Time: Saturday, October 23 at 12:00 p.m. est

    Where: Doak Campbell Stadium - Tallahassee, FL

    TV/Streaming: ACC Network, FuboTV

    Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on Sirius XM 193/App Channel No. 955

    READ MORE: Former Florida State commitment pledges to Georgia

    Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

    Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

    Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

    Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF

    Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR

    Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

    Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS

    Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

    No image description

    Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

    Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

    Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ

    Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

    Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

    Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

    Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP

    Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

    Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

    Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

    Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

    Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

    Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

    *Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

    Money Line: Florida State (-20000), Massachusetts (+3000)

    Spread: Florida State -35.5 (-106), Massachusetts +35.5 (-114)

    Over/Under: Over 59.5 (-105), Under 59.5 (-115)

    READ MORE: Tuesday Practice Observations: Early preparations for UMass

    Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

    USATSI_16925272
    Football

    How to Watch and Listen: Florida State vs. Massachusetts

    22 seconds ago
    USATSI_14977671
    Pro Noles

    Chicago Bears sign former Florida State star

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_16530368
    Football

    Tuesday Practice Observations: Early preparations for UMass

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_13484840
    Basketball

    Breaking down my ballot for the ACC preseason awards

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_15625556
    Basketball

    Strengths and Weaknesses heading into the 2021-22 Season

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16967021
    Football

    Around the ACC: Week 8

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_16977644
    Pro Noles

    'Noles in the Pros: Week 6

    13 hours ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    Ten recruits committed elsewhere that Florida State should take a look at

    23 hours ago