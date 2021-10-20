How to Watch and Listen: Florida State vs. Massachusetts

All of the information you need on how to watch, stream and listen to Florida State vs. Massachusetts.

The BYE week is over as Florida State prepares to begin the second half of its 2021 season against the Massachusetts Minutemen. The time off gave the Seminoles some much-needed rest and this team is healthy as it has been in a while. With a date in Death Valley coming up next week, it's important for head coach Mike Norvell and his team to take care of business against a dreadful UMass team early.

Massachusetts is arguably the second-worst team in the entire FBS. Their only win of the season and first victory in two years came earlier this month against UConn, who is the worst team in the FBS. Minutemen head coach and former Florida State offensive coordinator, Walt Bell, has had his work cut out for him up north.

These two teams have never matched up with one another on the football field. That said, there is a definite storyline with Bell making his return to Tallahassee.

In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Massachusetts Minutemen on Saturday afternoon.

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: Florida State (2-4, 2-2 ACC) vs. Massachusetts Minutemen (1-5)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 23 at 12:00 p.m. est

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium - Tallahassee, FL

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, FuboTV

Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on Sirius XM 193/App Channel No. 955

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF

Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Money Line: Florida State (-20000), Massachusetts (+3000)

Spread: Florida State -35.5 (-106), Massachusetts +35.5 (-114)

Over/Under: Over 59.5 (-105), Under 59.5 (-115)

