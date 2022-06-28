Is Akeem Dent primed for a break-out season in 2022?

When it comes to premier defensive backs, Florida State has its fair share of elite players in the secondary. Jalen Ramsey and Derwin James are two of the best in the NFL currently while PJ Williams, Ronald Darby, and Xavier Rhodes have been consistent for years. This current FSU team returns All-ACC performer safety Jammie Robinson and the underrated safety on the other side, Akeem Dent.

Dent is a former five-star DB from Pahokee, Florida, and had an extremely strong season in 2021. Appearing in ten total games with eight starts, he recorded 44 tackles, one interception, and four pass breakups. Rumors were swirling before the season about him possibly entering the transfer portal. Dent’s first two years didn’t meet the expectations and hype he garnered prior to joining FSU.

Dealing with injuries and never really finding his niche, his first two seasons were filled with inconsistency.

Something clicked last season at safety for Dent and his play on the field elevated. Check out the graphic below showing the passer rating allowed in coverage among ACC safeties last season per PFF:

Not only did Dent allow the lowest passer rating among ACC safeties, but he also didn’t allow a TD in coverage last season per PFF. Dent’s play has solidified his spot in the starting lineup at safety this season and many believe we might see a breakout year out of him. Robinson and Dent make up one of the strongest tandems at safety in the ACC.

If Dent can continue trending upward with his play, don’t be surprised to see him join fellow Seminole greats Jalen Ramsey and Derwin James on Sundays.

