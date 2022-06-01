Jackson State hires former Florida State assistant coach

The coaching carousel is wrapped up with roughly two months until the 2022 season kicks off. With that being said, a few schools are still making hires for assistant coaches and off-field positions. Florida State is looking for someone to replace Director of Player Relations, Kenyatta Watson, who was hired by Georgia Tech following the spring.

One name that was teased for the opening was former Florida State tight ends coach, Tim Brewster. That didn't end up coming to fruition, but Brewster has found a new role where he'll join Seminole legend and Jackson State head coach, Deion Sanders.

Brewster has spent the majority of his coaching career as a tight ends coach. Jackson State already has a tight ends coach in Michael Pollock and hired a new offensive coordinator, Brett Bartolone. Based on that, it appears Brewster will work in an off-field role for the Tigers, potentially with a focus on recruiting.

The second-longest stint of his career came in Tallahassee from 2013-17 when Brewster oversaw the tight ends. During that time, Florida State won a national championship and had two tight ends drafted. Brewster followed former head coach Jimbo Fisher to Texas A&M following the 2017 season and has bounced around ever since.

The veteran coach has worked at Texas A&M, North Carolina, and Florida over the past four years. He joins his fourth program in five years with the move to Jackson State.

