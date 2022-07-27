Jammie Robinson Earns Preseason All-ACC Selection

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State redshirt junior Jammie Robinson was voted to the Preseason All-ACC team by media members at ACC Kickoff, it was announced Wednesday.

Robinson, a returning first-team All-ACC performer, was included on 93 ballots, the most votes among all defensive backs and the third-highest vote total on the defense. Last season, he recorded a team-high 85 tackles, including 7.0 for loss, four interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

His interceptions total tied for the most in the ACC and for 14th nationally, and his tackles total was 10th in the ACC and second among the conference’s defensive backs. The Cordele, Georgia, native made a career-high 18 tackles, including a career-best 1.5 for loss, and one interception in last year’s season finale at Florida, becoming the only player in America with at least 16 tackles and one interception in the same game in 2021.

Robinson, who played his first two seasons at South Carolina, has 221 tackles, 10.5 for loss, six interceptions, 11 pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 34 collegiate games played. He earned second-team Freshman All-America recognition and Freshman All-SEC acclaim in 2019.

The Preseason All-ACC selection marks the third straight day Robinson has been recognized leading into the 2022 season. Monday, he was included on the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List and Tuesday he was named to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

